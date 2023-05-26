X

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler than average

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

Memorial Day weekend is basically here, and great weather is in store for any Friday travel plans.

With breezy highs in the mid-to-upper 70s, the sun will be out with just a few clouds floating in as the day goes on, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. Not much rain is in sight for most of the area, but the North Georgia mountains may get a shower or two.

Plus, “there have been some changes in the track of that system overnight, and I think you’re gonna like those changes for our forecast for the weekend,” Monahan said.

A storm brewing off the coast of Georgia, Florida and South Carolina was threatening to crash holiday weekend plans even as far inland as east metro Atlanta. But now it looks like most of the rain will stay well to the northeast, mainly in the Carolinas with just a few isolated showers making their way into the northeast part of the metro Sunday afternoon, Monahan said.

More breezy conditions and sunshine are in store for Saturday with a few clouds mixing in throughout the day, according to the forecast. The high is expected to stay in the mid-70s, and rain chances stay low at around 30%. Sunday’s forecast looks about the same but not as much breeze.

For Memorial Day it’ll be mostly sunny with just a 20% chance of rain that stays to the east. The projected high will be in the upper 70s.

Bishop Robin Dease wants to be a peacemaker for fractured UMC conference
