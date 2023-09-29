FRIDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Gonna be a beautiful day for us today’ with lots of sunshine

Metro Atlanta is in for another bright, sunny day on Friday.

“It’s gonna be a beautiful day for us today,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Lots of sunshine.”

It’s a chilly morning, though, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s again. So make sure you grab a jacket or sweater before heading out the door to school or work.

“We’re in the time of year now where we get these big ranges in temperature,” Monahan said. “Here’s why that happens in the early part of fall: Dry air — that’s what we’ve gotten place now — cools down efficiently, so when the sun goes down, we get cool pretty quickly. That’s why we’re off to a chilly start this morning, but as the sun comes up ... that air heats up efficiently.”

By the afternoon, the chill will have shaken off, giving way to a high temperature of around 83 degrees in the city. There is also no rain in sight for the foreseeable future.

This warm, dry pattern will carry over into the weekend and into most of the first week of October, Monahan said. Saturday and Sunday’s forecast is looking a lot like carbon copies of today’s. Saturday might get a bit warmer with a projected high of 86 degrees. Sunday is expected to warm up to 84 degrees.

