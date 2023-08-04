FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Few morning storms clear out for dry end to the week

After a stormy Thursday, only a few scattered showers are lingering around metro Atlanta on Friday morning.

Most of the rain this morning is staying on the southwest side of the metro and a few further east. Some scattered showers could pop up across the city through the first half of the day, but any downpours should clear out quickly as the day goes on, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

By mid-to-late afternoon, the sunshine starts fighting its way through for a mainly dry ride home from school or work. That will set us up for a drier-than-expected Saturday, as rain chances have dropped to just 20%.

“It should be just fine for all your outdoor plans Saturday,” Monahan said. But “if you got outdoor plans Sunday, I would get them in early. By the afternoon, we will see showers and storms develop, and a few of these storms could get strong.”

The main storm impact on Sunday will be in far northwest Georgia, where there will be a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather, Monahan said. The primary concern then will be damaging wind gusts.

All of the rain and clouds are keeping high temperatures in the upper 80s today, just slightly below the average high of 90 degrees for this time of year. The weekend will warm back up to more seasonable temperatures but should stay in the low 90s.

