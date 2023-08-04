FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Few morning storms clear out for dry end to the week

Atlanta Weather
By
17 minutes ago
X

After a stormy Thursday, only a few scattered showers are lingering around metro Atlanta on Friday morning.

Most of the rain this morning is staying on the southwest side of the metro and a few further east. Some scattered showers could pop up across the city through the first half of the day, but any downpours should clear out quickly as the day goes on, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

By mid-to-late afternoon, the sunshine starts fighting its way through for a mainly dry ride home from school or work. That will set us up for a drier-than-expected Saturday, as rain chances have dropped to just 20%.

“It should be just fine for all your outdoor plans Saturday,” Monahan said. But “if you got outdoor plans Sunday, I would get them in early. By the afternoon, we will see showers and storms develop, and a few of these storms could get strong.”

The main storm impact on Sunday will be in far northwest Georgia, where there will be a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather, Monahan said. The primary concern then will be damaging wind gusts.

All of the rain and clouds are keeping high temperatures in the upper 80s today, just slightly below the average high of 90 degrees for this time of year. The weekend will warm back up to more seasonable temperatures but should stay in the low 90s.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Do we need to worry about COVID again?52m ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

THE JOLT
Fulton DA Fani Willis ‘ready to go’ after feds indict Trump
12m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Jamon Dumas-Johnson ‘disappointed in myself’ for reckless driving
14h ago

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO

Clayton County issues bus delay warnings for middle schools, high schools
58m ago

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO

Clayton County issues bus delay warnings for middle schools, high schools
58m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta superintendent to step down at end of August
14h ago
The Latest

THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Busy weather day ahead with severe storms possible
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Warm day with storms likely for back-to-school round 2
TUESDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Nothing but sunshine’ for first day of school
Featured

Credit: AP

The judge assigned to Trump’s Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol rioters
Journey through Black history: Nedra Rhone's weeklong tour in the South
August is National Black Business Month. Here’s what you should know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top