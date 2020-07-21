Amazon brings roller-based delivery robots to Atlanta

The company provided scant details for Tuesday’s roll-out in Atlanta.

Amazon declined to say exactly where the devices will be operation, how far they will be traveling or which “select” customers will be getting the deliveries. The company said it has “the regulatory support needed to safely launch in the city,” but declined to offer specifics. It said there is no extra charge for the service.

Autonomous vehicles have been in the works for years. Amazon is in a race with other delivery companies to develop technology that will let them deliver packages more quickly and efficiently and – they plan – without a human accompaniment. The pandemic has given extra incentive to the idea.

Among the competitors is Sandy Springs-based UPS, which said in April that it would be using drones for deliveries of prescription medicines from a pharmacy to The Villages retirement community in Florida. Those drone flights were to be less than a half-mile, going from the pharmacy to a ground vehicle that would deliver the prescription to the resident’s door, the company said.