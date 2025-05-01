Breaking: AJC poll: Kemp neck and neck with Ossoff in possible Georgia Senate matchup
These are the 2025 Tony nominees with Georgia ties

‘Stranger Things’ star Sadie Sink is nominated in a play written by an Emory professor.
Sadie Sink takes a curtain call during the opening night of "John Proctor is the Villain" at the Booth Theatre, April 14, 2025, in New York. (Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)


By
1 hour ago

Atlanta was well represented in the 2025 Tony nominations this morning in multiple categories.

“Maybe Happy Ending,” nominated for best musical, began its English language journey in 2020 at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, where it received rave reviews.

Set in the near future in Seoul, Korea, the musical tracks the lives of obsolete humanlike robots Oliver and Claire as they traverse loneliness and seek connection in a world that has left them behind.

ExploreAJC's inside look at 'Maybe Happy Ending' from 2020

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Wendell Brock in 2020 called it “an oddly unsettling, wholly magical time-travel tale.” It debuted on Broadway last fall and stars Helen J. Shen as Claire and Darren Criss of “Glee” fame as Oliver. Criss was also nominated for best leading actor in a musical.

Darren Criss (left) and Helen J. Shen in rehearsal for "Maybe Happy Ending." (Michaelah Reynolds/TNS)

“John Proctor is a Villain” ― the brainchild of Emory University professor Kimberly Belflower ― was nominated for best new play. It’s a dramedy that reexamines Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” through both a feminist lens and a Southern bent.

“It’s the play that lives closest to me and uses my Southern roots most deeply,” Belflower said.

“John Proctor Is the Villain” focuses on a group of high school students in a rural Georgia town who challenge their English teacher’s assertion that John Proctor, the protagonist of Miller’s original play, is one of the great heroes of the literary canon. The play, which recently debuted on Broadway, was Belflower’s reaction to the burgeoning #MeToo movement in 2018.

ExploreAJC talks to Atlanta playwright about how she created 'John Proctor is a Villain'

The Guardian’s reviewer Jesse Hassenger writes that “Belflower’s dialogue flows beautifully even when it tests the boundaries of realism, with well-placed laugh lines that relieve more and more tension as the show goes on; it’s a thrill to watch the characters find their voices.”

Sadie Sink, best known for playing tough teen Max Mayfield in Netflix’s Atlanta-produced “Stranger Things,” was nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play in “John Proctor is a Villain.” She portrays a high school student who returns to school after a long absence only to find that she has become a scapegoat in a world surrounded by bad male behavior.

Kimberly Belflower (left) and Danya Taymor attend "John Proctor is the Villain" Broadway opening night at the Booth Theatre, April 14, 2025, in New York. (Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)

Sink is joined in the same category by Atlanta native and Spelman College graduate LaTanya Richardson Jackson, who plays matriarch Claudine Jasper in “Purpose,” about a Black Chicago family struggling with multilayered interfamily conflicts.

“I have not tried to infuse her historically with my life, but it is so me,” Richardson Jackson recently told Vulture of her parallels to Claudine. “What holds her together? Those are the kinds of questions I’m asking myself.”

This is Richardson Jackson’s second Tony nomination. She previously was nominated but did not win for her role as Lena Younger in the 2014 revival of “A Raisin in the Sun.”

American actor and Morehouse College alumnus Samuel L. Jackson, alongside his wife, Spelman College alumna LaTanya Richardson Jackson, react as they see for the first time a mural made by artist Quintin Jackson in their honor at the Performing Arts Center at Spelman College Oct. 24, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Jasmine Amy Rogers, nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for “BOOP! The Musical,” started her professional theater career in the dual role of Frances Bassey and Donna Summer in the 2019 premiere of “Becoming Nancy” at the Alliance Theatre.

Jasmine Amy Rogers (right) as Betty Boop, Stephen DeRosa (left) as Grampy and Phillip Huber (far right, manipulating Pudgy the dog), star in "Boop! The Musical." (Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman/TNS)

In addition, Adam Guetell was nominated for best revival of a music for “Floyd Collins” and Catherine Zuber was nominated for best costume design of a musical for “Just In Time!” Both worked on the musical “Millions,” which will have its world premiere May 9 at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

