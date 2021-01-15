Virus surge adds to Vogtle woes

Even before the pandemic struck, independent monitors for the state warned the company was falling further behind on the work south of Augusta.

In its latest press release, Georgia Power cited “other productivity challenges” in addition to the rise in COVID-19 cases, but didn’t describe what those latest challenges are. Combined with the COVID-19 cases, they continue to “impact construction production and the pace of testing activity completion,” the company stated.

It said its project team is analyzing its schedule and its parent, Southern Company, will provide updates next month.

Georgia Power said it enacted extra safety measures early in the pandemic to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Union officials praised the company’s actions. The company cut nearly 2,000 of the 9,000 workers on site in the spring, speeding up some planned departures, in hopes of increasing social distancing.