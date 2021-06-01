These metro Atlanta businesses are making big hires this June

Looking for a new job this June? Metro Atlanta companies including Mall of Georgia and Texas Roadhouse are adding to their ranks of employees and are holding hiring events.
The following are some of the metro Atlanta businesses that are making big hires this June:
Mall of Georgia
Mall of Georgia is looking to fill more than 550 full-time and part-time positions at over 25 stores and restaurants, including Buffalo Wild Wings, Dillard’s and Sephora. The mall is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at Dillard’s Court, 3333 Buford Drive, Buford. If you’re interested in attending, wear business-casual attire, bring your resume and be prepared to complete an application and be interviewed.
You can also choose to be interviewed by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Police Department and Fire and Emergency Services at the job fair.
Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, which has metro Atlanta locations including ones in Marietta and Snellville, is holding a national hiring day on Monday, June 7. If you score a job, you’ll receive a benefits package that includes a choice of medical plans and an annual holiday bonus.
Apply online and select an interview time to be contacted.
Publix
Publix is hiring warehouse selectors for their Atlanta distribution center in refrigerated and non-refrigerated departments. The company is holding a hiring event from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, June 4 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6 at the distribution center at 445 Hurricane Trail, Dacula.
Walk-ins are not accepted, so you’ll need to register for a date and time in advance. Masks and social distancing are required, and you’ll need to bring ID with you in case you’re offered a job on the spot. If you have questions, email Meagan Thurston to Meagan.Thurston@Publix.com.
AT&T
AT&T is hiring online sales representatives to help customers via video, telephone and chat. They’re hosting an open recruiting session from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8 at 1025 Lenox Park Blvd. NE, Atlanta. One to three years of retail, customer-facing and/or call center sales experience is preferred. If you’re hired, you’ll get benefits including medical/dental coverage, 401(k)plan, tuition reimbursement and a discount on AT&T services.
Apply online before you attend the recruiting session.