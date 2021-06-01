These metro Atlanta businesses are making big hires this June

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, which has metro Atlanta locations including ones in Marietta and Snellville, is holding a national hiring day on Monday, June 7. If you score a job, you’ll receive a benefits package that includes a choice of medical plans and an annual holiday bonus.

Apply online and select an interview time to be contacted.

Publix

Publix is hiring warehouse selectors for their Atlanta distribution center in refrigerated and non-refrigerated departments. The company is holding a hiring event from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, June 4 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6 at the distribution center at 445 Hurricane Trail, Dacula.

Walk-ins are not accepted, so you’ll need to register for a date and time in advance. Masks and social distancing are required, and you’ll need to bring ID with you in case you’re offered a job on the spot. If you have questions, email Meagan Thurston to Meagan.Thurston@Publix.com.

AT&T

AT&T is hiring online sales representatives to help customers via video, telephone and chat. They’re hosting an open recruiting session from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8 at 1025 Lenox Park Blvd. NE, Atlanta. One to three years of retail, customer-facing and/or call center sales experience is preferred. If you’re hired, you’ll get benefits including medical/dental coverage, 401(k)plan, tuition reimbursement and a discount on AT&T services.

Apply online before you attend the recruiting session.