These companies are making big hires in metro Atlanta this December

RN positions pay $45 an hour, LPN jobs pay $33 an hour and CNAs make $20 an hour. Apply online by filling out an online form and attaching your resume.

Gwinnett County Department of Information Technology Services

Gwinnett County Government is hiring for IT positions including Senior IT Systems Administrators and Business Relationship Consultants. The county is hosting a hiring event from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 on the second floor of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville.

If you’d like to attend the event, apply online for the position you’re interested in. You can attend the event without applying first, but you’ll probably have a longer wait. Plan to spend a couple of hours onsite, bring a resume and dress in business casual attire.

TJX

TJX, the company behind well-known brands like HomeGoods, Marshall’s and TJ Maxx, is hiring at lots of metro Atlanta locations this December.

Open positions include those for retail associates, loss prevention detectives and merchandise coordinators. Click here to learn more about each position and to apply online.