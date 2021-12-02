These companies are making big hires in metro Atlanta this December

If you’re looking for a job in metro Atlanta, you’ll find companies hiring employees ranging from IT systems administrators to online sales reps. Several are also hosting hiring events that offer on-the-spot interviews
Check out the following companies that are making big hires in metro Atlanta this December:
AT&T
AT&T is adding to its ranks of online sales representatives this month at a hiring event from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 at EVEN Hotel Avalon, 2715 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. Apply online first and complete the Virtual Job Tryout before you attend, and be prepared to be interviewed at the event.
The position involves interacting with customers via live video, telephone and chat. Retail, customer-facing and/or call center sales experience is preferred, and if you get one of the jobs, you’ll receive benefits such as medical/dental coverage, a 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement and discounts on AT&T services.
Stat Healthcare Services
Looking for a job in the healthcare field? Stat Healthcare Services is a Lawrenceville-based staffing agency that’s looking to hire RNs, LPNs and CNAs for multiple metro Atlanta locations.
RN positions pay $45 an hour, LPN jobs pay $33 an hour and CNAs make $20 an hour. Apply online by filling out an online form and attaching your resume.
Gwinnett County Department of Information Technology Services
Gwinnett County Government is hiring for IT positions including Senior IT Systems Administrators and Business Relationship Consultants. The county is hosting a hiring event from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 on the second floor of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville.
If you’d like to attend the event, apply online for the position you’re interested in. You can attend the event without applying first, but you’ll probably have a longer wait. Plan to spend a couple of hours onsite, bring a resume and dress in business casual attire.
TJX
TJX, the company behind well-known brands like HomeGoods, Marshall’s and TJ Maxx, is hiring at lots of metro Atlanta locations this December.
Open positions include those for retail associates, loss prevention detectives and merchandise coordinators. Click here to learn more about each position and to apply online.
