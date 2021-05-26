Savannah greets largest ship to dock on east coast

The container ship CMA CGM Marco Polo dwarfs the historic River Street and City Hall in Savannah, Ga. At 1,300 feet long and more than 175 feet wide, the Marco Polo is the largest vessel ever to serve the U.S. East Coast. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Savannah handled 466,634 containers last month, the second-strongest month on record. The port’s best month ever was March.

“The last two months have been unbelievable,” Lynch said.

When trade dropped dramatically at the pandemic’s start last spring, the authority instituted a hiring freeze. But trade came roaring back by summer as American consumers went to online purchases en masse.

Of the 3,676 people working at the Savannah port, 1,476 of them work directly for the authority, Lynch said. They average nearly 16 hours a week in overtime.

With no lull in view, “we are hiring as fast as we can,” Lynch said.

The authority has not faced the same labor shortage many employers of low-wage workers have reported, he said. “We had a job fair a couple weeks ago and a thousand people showed up. We had people wrapped around the building.”

Pay for port jobs, which include equipment handlers and crane operators, runs from $22 an hour up to $40 an hour.

Trade through Savannah, the nation’s third-busiest port, is one barometer of the state’s economic health. Port officials say that trade supports nearly a half-million Georgia jobs, from truckers to warehouse workers to cashiers.