Plastic container manufacturer plans facility in Middle Georgia

A maker of containers for horticultural products plans a manufacturing and distribution center in Middle Georgia that is expected to employ 80 workers.
Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said Thursday that East Jordan Plastics of Michigan plans to build a $44 million center in Toombs County between Macon and Savannah.
“We’ve been laser-focused on producing good jobs in rural Georgia, and East Jordan Plastics will be met with eager, hardworking Georgians in Toombs County to serve their rapidly growing customer base,” Kemp said in a news release. Kemp has made economic development in rural areas a key part of his re-election bid.
East Jordan makes recyclable containers for plants for transport and display in greenhouses, nurseries and garden centers, the release said.
The facility will include distribution operations during its first year and East Jordan plans to expand to include recycling and manufacturing over the next five years, the release said. The 255,500-square-foot facility will be located along U.S. 1 in Lyons.
