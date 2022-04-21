Plastic container manufacturer plans facility in Middle Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said Thursday that East Jordan Plastics of Michigan plans to build a $44 million center in Toombs County between Macon and Savannah.

“We’ve been laser-focused on producing good jobs in rural Georgia, and East Jordan Plastics will be met with eager, hardworking Georgians in Toombs County to serve their rapidly growing customer base,” Kemp said in a news release. Kemp has made economic development in rural areas a key part of his re-election bid.