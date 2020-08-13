New jobs training coordinated by Atlanta Federal Bank

“‘Unprecedented’ is probably not a strong enough word to describe the current economic conditions in the country,” an announcement from the bank said. “Since March, tens of millions of workers have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Many Americans will find that if their jobs do come back, they will require new skills due to a digital economy that has been accelerated in recent months, says information from the alliance. Women and communities of color have been hardest hit. And the new program will work particularly with them.