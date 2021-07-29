ajc logo
X

Jobless claims in Georgia drop to 16-month low

A sign announcing hiring at a Home Depot store. The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits slid last week, reaching its lowest level in Georgia since mid-March , 2020. While a lot of factors are at play, including the spreading COVID-19 variant, the claims was a sign that the job market has continued to recover. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Caption
A sign announcing hiring at a Home Depot store. The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits slid last week, reaching its lowest level in Georgia since mid-March , 2020. While a lot of factors are at play, including the spreading COVID-19 variant, the claims was a sign that the job market has continued to recover. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Credit: Julio Cortez

Georgia News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

Economists say it was the steepest, deepest and shortest recession on record. During the first two months of the pandemic, Georgia’s economy hemorrhaged more than 600,000 jobs.

But since then, the economy has been steadily making up ground and is about 135,500 jobs shy of its pre-pandemic level, according to the most recent government data.

In addition, initial jobless claims in Georgia dropped last week to their lowest level since mid-March 2020, a sign that the economy is continuing to steadily improve.

The state Department of Labor has processed more than 4.9 million claims since the pandemic started, about 40% of them judged to be valid. During the worst week of shutdowns, officials processed 390,000 claims.

Last week, the labor department processed 11,985 claims, down modestly from the previous week. It was the lowest weekly total since the early weeks of the pandemic.

National claims were also down last week, according to the Employment and Training Administration.

Though the delta variant of the coronavirus has caused a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, hiring has remained steady. The need for workers has been intense enough to spur higher wages and various incentives aimed at getting people off the sidelines and into jobs.

Earlier this month, MAU Workforce Solutions held an Atlanta job fair in search of warehouse workers, paying up to $18 an hour to start and offering some workers a $1,000 bonus for taking a job.

Average Georgia weekly jobless claims

January: 31,928

February: 28,188

March: 28,436

April: 33,288

May: 25,853

June: 21,553

July: 14,707

Worst week, pre-pandemic: 41,522

Worst week, pandemic: 390,132

Average week, pre-pandemic: 5,548

Last week 11,985

Sources: Georgia Department of Labor, U.S. Employment and Training Administration

____________________________________

In Other News
1
The Southeastern Conference has voted to invite Texas and Oklahoma to...
2
Kemp seeks to blame Biden for Georgia's low vaccination rate
3
Former deputy in Georgia arrested, faces multiple charges
4
Georgia high school student dies after lightning strike
5
Riley homers again as Braves win series, inch closer to Mets
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top