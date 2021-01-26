Georgia ports log record December traffic despite pandemic

The port of Savannah handled 1.8% more shipping last year than the year before, despite dramatic shortfalls in late winter and spring when the pandemic throttled China’s manufacturing and then shuttered U.S. wallets.

“What I think no one anticipated was how much we were underestimating the buying power of the American public,” Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “From September to the end of the year — those three months were the best we’ve ever had.”