Class-action suit filed against missing adviser

Matson Money, founded in 1991, has $8 billion in assets under management, according to the company’s website. The firm lists among its advisers Nobel-winning economist Harry Markowitz and supply-side economist Arthur Laffer.

The lawsuit identifies Matson as Ohio-based, but it also has offices in Arizona.

Burns was reported missing Sept. 24, the day his abandoned vehicle was discovered.

Earlier this week, a warrant for Burns' arrest was issued. He’s wanted on a mail fraud charge, according to a statement earlier this week by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the office of the U.S. Attorney.

Burns is founder of Dynamic Money and a podcast of the same name. He purchased air time from WSB radio for a weekly radio show and had appeared a number of times on Fox News programs.