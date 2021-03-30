Bainbridge company to invest $700M, add 400 jobs after Skittles deal

Less than two weeks after announcing a deal with a globally known candy maker, Danimer Scientific plans a $700 million, 400 job expansion of its manufacturing in southwest Georgia.
The company, based in Bainbridge, will add a 2 million-square-foot facility near its current 25-acre campus, where it now has about 100 employees, according to a joint statement by state and company officials.
Danimer, which went public in December after a merger with Live Oak, makes biodegradable materials. It said on March 16 it has a pact with Mars-Wrigley to make compostable packaging for the company’s well-known Skittles snack.
“We are in a strong position to make our vision of replacing traditional plastic with 100% renewable and biodegradable alternatives a reality,” said Stephen Croskrey, company chief executive.
Officials said Danimer will look to help in staffing from the state’s technical college system and Georgia Quick Start.
Bainbridge, with a population of nearly 13,000, sits in the center of Decatur County, which has a population of about 28,000 and an unemployment rate of 5.0%, according to the most recent government data.
The city is within an hour’s drive from Albany and Thomasville, as well as Dothan, Ala.
Danimer last year had revenues of $47.3 million, up 46% from the year before. It reported a net loss of $12.6 million.