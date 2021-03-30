X

Bainbridge company to invest $700M, add 400 jobs after Skittles deal

Danimer Scientific announced a deal earlier in March to make biodegradable packaging for Skittles candy. This week, the company said it's adding hundreds of jobs in Bainbridge.
Danimer Scientific announced a deal earlier in March to make biodegradable packaging for Skittles candy. This week, the company said it's adding hundreds of jobs in Bainbridge.

Credit: Chris Hunt/AJC

Credit: Chris Hunt/AJC

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By Michael E. Kanell, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Danimer Scientific specializes in biodegradable materials

Less than two weeks after announcing a deal with a globally known candy maker, Danimer Scientific plans a $700 million, 400 job expansion of its manufacturing in southwest Georgia.

The company, based in Bainbridge, will add a 2 million-square-foot facility near its current 25-acre campus, where it now has about 100 employees, according to a joint statement by state and company officials.

Danimer, which went public in December after a merger with Live Oak, makes biodegradable materials. It said on March 16 it has a pact with Mars-Wrigley to make compostable packaging for the company’s well-known Skittles snack.

“We are in a strong position to make our vision of replacing traditional plastic with 100% renewable and biodegradable alternatives a reality,” said Stephen Croskrey, company chief executive.

Officials said Danimer will look to help in staffing from the state’s technical college system and Georgia Quick Start.

Bainbridge, with a population of nearly 13,000, sits in the center of Decatur County, which has a population of about 28,000 and an unemployment rate of 5.0%, according to the most recent government data.

The city is within an hour’s drive from Albany and Thomasville, as well as Dothan, Ala.

Danimer last year had revenues of $47.3 million, up 46% from the year before. It reported a net loss of $12.6 million.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.