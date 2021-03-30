Bainbridge company to invest $700M, add 400 jobs after Skittles deal

The company, based in Bainbridge, will add a 2 million-square-foot facility near its current 25-acre campus, where it now has about 100 employees, according to a joint statement by state and company officials.

Danimer, which went public in December after a merger with Live Oak, makes biodegradable materials. It said on March 16 it has a pact with Mars-Wrigley to make compostable packaging for the company’s well-known Skittles snack.