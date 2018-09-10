Astronaut shares photos of Hurricane Florence from space station

Flight engineer Ricky Arnold shared stunning photographs of Hurricane Florence, having captured the massive Category 4 storm as the International Space Station passed 250 miles overhead Monday morning.
Hurricane #Florence this morning as seen from @Space_Station. A few moments later, #Isaac & the outer bands of #Helene were also visible. pic.twitter.com/WJQfS4au4m— Ricky Arnold (@astro_ricky) September 10, 2018
Arnold arrived in March 2018 for his second mission aboard the ISS. The Maryland native previously visited the ISS on a mission aboard the shuttle Discovery in 2009.
The astronaut also captured imagery of the storm as it was growsing in strength late last week.
#HurricaneFlorence strengthens in the early morning hours over the Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/IEdn1VQk9k— Ricky Arnold (@astro_ricky) September 6, 2018
Hurricane Florence was upgraded to a Category 4 storm at noon Monday and is considered a major hurricane, according to Channel 2 Action News.