ajc logo
X

Astronaut shares photos of Hurricane Florence from space station

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls has your latest track.

National & World News | Sept 10, 2018
By Ryan Stultz, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Flight engineer Ricky Arnold shared stunning photographs of Hurricane Florence, having captured the massive Category 4 storm as the International Space Station passed 250 miles overhead Monday morning.

Explore» Latest Hurricane Florence forecast 

Arnold arrived in March 2018 for his second mission aboard the ISS. The Maryland native previously visited the ISS on a mission aboard the shuttle Discovery in 2009.

» Hurricane Florence: Everything you need to know to prepare for hurricanes

The astronaut also captured imagery of the storm as it was growsing in strength late last week.

Hurricane Florence was upgraded to a Category 4 storm at noon Monday and is considered a major hurricane, according to Channel 2 Action News.

ExploreFollow complete coverage and forecasts for the hurricane on ajc.com as it approaches the southeast coast in the coming days. 

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top