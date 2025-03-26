Things to Do
Things to Do

Review: Bigger tensions roil beneath surface of brotherly banter in ‘Topdog’

Aaron Goodson (left) as Lincoln and Lamar K. Cheston as Booth in Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize-winning “Topdog/Underdog” at Actor's Express.

Credit: Photo by Saturnblu Productions

Credit: Photo by Saturnblu Productions

Aaron Goodson (left) as Lincoln and Lamar K. Cheston as Booth in Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize-winning “Topdog/Underdog” at Actor's Express.
By Andrew Alexander – ArtsATL
34 minutes ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize-winning “Topdog/Underdog” crackles with tension, humor and heartbreak in a new production at Actor’s Express, running through April 19. Directed with a sharp eye for the delicate interplay of intimacy and conflict, this staging delivers an experience that lingers long after the final blackout.

At its heart, “Topdog/Underdog” is the story of two brothers, Lincoln and Booth — names given to them as a joke by their father — who wrestle with abandonment, survival and the weight of their shared past. Their personal histories have not only shaped their external lives but have left deep psychological scars, creating a complex web of jealousy, resentment and unspoken desire for validation.

Lincoln (Aaron Goodson), a former three-card monte hustler, now makes a meager living impersonating Abraham Lincoln in a bizarre seaside shooting gallery. Booth (Lamar K. Cheston), restless and ambitious, aspires to master the con that once defined his brother’s life. Their banter is filled with warmth and biting humor, but the undercurrents of competition and resentment simmer beneath every exchange, often bubbling to the surface.

Goodson as Lincoln delivers a deeply felt performance, capturing the character’s alertness and aloofness. It’s easy to get a sense of his hard-lived experience, his desire to set aside short cons and play a longer game. As Booth, Cheston is a live wire of arrogance and insecurity. Together, they navigate the twists and turns of Parks’ rich, kaleidoscopic dialogue with precision and emotional depth.

The staging of "Topdog/Underdog" draws audiences into the cramped, lived-in world of the brothers’ apartment.

Credit: Photo by Saturnblu Productions

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo by Saturnblu Productions

Under the direction of Eric J. Little, the production never loses sight of the play’s delicate balance between comedy and tragedy. The humor in Parks’ script lands, but the play’s final turn feels simultaneously shocking and inevitable. The pacing is unhurried, even slow. While my attention sometimes wavered, the tension has room to build naturally, never feeling rushed or overly telegraphed. When Lincoln picks up the cards to practice his three-card monte for the first time, the moment achieves an eerie, surreal magic.

The staging makes full use of the intimate space, drawing the audience into the cramped, lived-in world of the brothers’ shared apartment. Scenic design by Seamus M. Bourne enhances the sense of entrapment, walking the line between gritty realism and theatrical artifice — echoing a central tension in Parks’ play. The set feels both lived-in and staged, reflecting the original work’s singular blend of urban realism and surreal absurdity.

The Actor’s Express production powerfully highlights how the brothers’ relationship mirrors the transactional, capitalist forces of the outside world. Their bond, hollowed out by a series of exchanges — of power, money and dominance — becomes a battlefield where love and trust are sacrificed in favor of control. The question isn’t just who has power but what they’re willing to lose in the process.

THEATER REVIEW

“Topdog/Underdog”

Through April 19 at Actor’s Express. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets, $51.50, with discounts available. 887 W. Marietta St. NW, Suite J-107, Atlanta. actors-express.com

::

Andrew Alexander is an Atlanta-based writer.

ArtsATL logo

Credit: ArtsATL

icon to expand image

Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (artsatl.org) is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. ArtsATL, founded in 2009, helps build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Andrew Alexander
More Stories

Keep Reading

'Topdog/Underdog' actors Lamar K. Cheston, left, and Aaron Goodson, far right, with director Eric J. Little, center. The 2023 Tony Award winner for Best Play Revival, the Suzan-Lori Parks drama focuses on two loving yet competitive brothers who are struggling with the cards that life and fate has dealt them.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Actor's Express/Casey Gardner Ford

‘Topdog/Underdog’ team at Actor’s Express explores the dynamics of brotherhood

Previewing Actor's Express' production of Suzan-Lori Parks’ "Topdog/Underdog," which won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2002 and a Tony Award for Best Play Revival in 2023.

Review: Out Front’s ‘Immediate Family’ like a fun ’90s sitcom that digs deeper

Review of "Immediate Family" at OutFront Theatre.

What to stream: 'Mufasa: The Lion King,' Timothée Chalamet, Will Smith, Seth Rogen and Atomfall

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Move For Grady: Walk, run and bike around downtown Atlanta for a good cause

Atlanta bookseller pens love letter to Black-owned bookstores with ‘Prose to the People’

Where can I find it: bracelet repair, organ repair, moth prevention

Featured

CIA Director John Ratcliffe, joined at center by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, testifies as the Senate Intelligence Committee holds its worldwide threats hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

‘What absolute clowns’: Ossoff blasts senior Trump administration officials over group chat

While Republicans downplayed the incident, Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock blasted the news that a journalist was included on a group chat with Trump officials.

Crews assessing sinkhole on North Avenue near Coca-Cola headquarters

Financial tech startup Greenwood moving from Atlanta to Tulsa under new CEO

The company co-founded by Killer Mike is charting a new path. “The headquarters, candidly, should have probably always been in Greenwood,” the new CEO said.