Pylon bandmates talk band history, upcoming boxset

Athens band Pylon had three lives — four if you count its most recent reincarnation as Pylon Reenactment Society.
The original quartet came to a sad end in 2009 with the death of founding guitarist Randy Bewley, but 2020 has been a surprisingly busy year for the remaining members of the band.
A box set of the majority of the band’s recorded work will be released on Nov. 6. But before that happens, they’ll be celebrating it with a livestreamed discussion on Oct. 14 with vocalist Vanessa Briscoe Hay and bassist Michael Lachowski. The event will originate at the legendary 40 Watt Club and is presented by music blog/radio show Aquarium Drunkard online at in.live/pylon.
In.Live’s format encourages and facilitates audience participation, applause and tipping. The tech startup has been doing similar events at other shuttered live venues around the country, helping raise money to help keep them from shutting down completely.
The Oct. 14 event will include a discussion about Pylon’s history and the upcoming box set with Andrew Rieger of Athens indie rock band Elf Power moderating. If fans register for a free account with In.Live and watch the stream from the platform, they will be able to make donations to both the 40 Watt and Save Our Stages campaign.
