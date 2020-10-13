Pylon bandmates talk band history, upcoming boxset

The original quartet came to a sad end in 2009 with the death of founding guitarist Randy Bewley, but 2020 has been a surprisingly busy year for the remaining members of the band.

A box set of the majority of the band’s recorded work will be released on Nov. 6. But before that happens, they’ll be celebrating it with a livestreamed discussion on Oct. 14 with vocalist Vanessa Briscoe Hay and bassist Michael Lachowski. The event will originate at the legendary 40 Watt Club and is presented by music blog/radio show Aquarium Drunkard online at in.live/pylon.