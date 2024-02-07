The yet unnamed service will be available via an app and will be a bundle option for Disney+, Hulu and Max. Pricing has not been finalized.

What has kept many people attached to cable television has been live sports offerings. This new streaming option could lead to even more households cutting the cord.

The rights to broadcast sports, meanwhile, have surged in value as sports remains one of the more reliable sources of viewership. That’s pressured major networks to find the capital to pay up for those rights. The companies combining forces helps to spread that cost around.

In recent months, Disney, which owns ESPN, has been seeking a strategic partner for its landmark cable sports division.

Warner Bros. Discovery runs its TNT Sports operations out of Atlanta. It has rights to games from the NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball, college basketball, wrestling and e-sports, among others. It airs the popular “Inside the NBA” on the TNT cable network. TNT Sports also includes NBA TV, MLB Network and Bleacher Report.

Both Fox Corp. and Disney, which also owns ABC, have rights to air NFL games and other major sports.

Paramount Global’s CBS and Comcast’s NBCUniversal’s NBC, which both broadcast plenty of sports, are not included in this deal.

Both ESPN and TNT Sports are negotiating new deals with the NBA, which is considered one of the most valuable sports properties. The current contracts, signed in 2014, runs through the end of the 2024-25 season. That deal is worth about $2.6 billion a year to the NBA.

The New York Times, citing unnamed sources last fall, said the NBA hopes to at least double that amount in a new deal.

While most major sporting events have remained on broadcast and cable TV, streaming services have started wedging their way in. Amazon now air NFL “Thursday Night Football” games. Peacock aired a major NFL playoff game last month. Apple TV+ exclusively airs some baseball games.

In December, 35.9% of TV viewing was streaming, followed by cable at 28.2% and broadcast at 23.5%, according to Nielsen’s Gauge.