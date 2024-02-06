Sister Hazel, Lisa Loeb added to free 2024 Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Fest

The free Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival bolstered its lineup with two more 1990s pop acts: Sister Hazel and Lisa Loeb.
The two-day annual weekend fest scheduled for March 23 and 24 had previously announced two major headliners from that era: Live (”Selling the Drama,” “Lighting Crashes”) and Barenaked Ladies (”One Week,” “If I Had $1000000″).
Sister Hazel, a band from Jacksonville, Florida, had one major hit in 1997, “All For You,” which peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. Loeb, who grew up in Dallas, became the first unsigned artist to ever land a No. 1 pop hit with “Stay (I Miss You)” from the “Reality Bites” soundtrack in 1994 and later garnered two more top 20 hits “Do You Sleep?” and “I Do.”
“I’m very excited about Lisa Loeb and Sister Hazel,” said John Ernst, Brookhaven’s long-time mayor who stepped down after eight years last month due to a term limit. “They are the kind of acts that when you hear their names, you really don’t think much about it, but then you hear their songs and all the memories come crashing back.”
The event, which began in 2015, is held at Blackburn Park and attracted 45,000 people over two days last year with Band of Horses, Don McLean, Hanson, the Fray and All-For-One. Past headliners include the Wallflowers, Rick Springfield and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. The budget for the entire event each year is around $250,000.
The Saturday lineup will include Atlanta R&B singer Tayika Mason (12:15 p.m.), Moon Taxi (1:30 p.m.), Sister Hazel (3 p.m.) and Live (4:30 p.m.) Sunday will feature Atlanta indie-rock band Koyal (12:15 p.m.), Crash Test Dummies (1:30 p.m.), Lisa Loeb (3 p.m.) and Barenaked Ladies (4:30 p.m.)
There is no onsite parking and minimal viable nearby parking options so the city recommends using rideshare services or taking MARTA to the Brookhaven stop and using shuttle buses. Blankets will be allowed but no chairs. Coolers won’t be allowed either, but water bottles are okay.
