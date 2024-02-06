Sister Hazel, Lisa Loeb added to free 2024 Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Fest

The free Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival bolstered its lineup with two more 1990s pop acts: Sister Hazel and Lisa Loeb.

The two-day annual weekend fest scheduled for March 23 and 24 had previously announced two major headliners from that era: Live (”Selling the Drama,” “Lighting Crashes”) and Barenaked Ladies (”One Week,” “If I Had $1000000″).

Sister Hazel, a band from Jacksonville, Florida, had one major hit in 1997, “All For You,” which peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. Loeb, who grew up in Dallas, became the first unsigned artist to ever land a No. 1 pop hit with “Stay (I Miss You)” from the “Reality Bites” soundtrack in 1994 and later garnered two more top 20 hits “Do You Sleep?” and “I Do.”