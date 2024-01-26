SCAD TVfest 2024 features Matt Bomer, Kelsey Grammer, George Lopez

The festival — in its 12th year with sponsors such as Variety, Entertainment Weekly and The Hollywood Reporter — draws some big name actors who receive awards.

Grammer, who recently returned to his character Frasier for a Paramount+ reboot, is receiving a Legend of Television Award. Bomer, star of Showtime’s 2023 miniseries “Fellow Travelers,” is getting a Trailblazer award. Joel Kim Booster, part of the cast of Apple TV+’s comedy “Loot,” will receive a Rising Star Award. Lopez, who has starred in multiple sitcoms, will be taking home a Lifetime Achievement Award. And Sonequa Martin-Green (”The Walking Dead,” “Star Trek: Discovery”) will get the Spotlight Award.

Screenings and panel discussions will be held for mostly newer or upcoming shows such as NBC’s sitcom “Extended Family,” Nat Geo’s historical drama “Genius: MLK/X,” Apple TV+’s period drama “The Buccaneers” and Netflix anime series “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.”

Panel topics range from costume design to casting to writing for TV.

The entire schedule is available at www.scadtvfest.com.

Here are the list of stars receiving awards:

Here is the list of 26 TV programs and the actors and producers who are scheduled to show up:

● “The Buccaneers” (Apple TV+) with actor Josie Totah

● “Death and Other Details” (Hulu) with actors Violett Beane, Lauren Patten, and actor/writer Angela Zhou, and producers, showrunners, and writers Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams

● “Diarra from Detroit” (BET+) with star, creator, and executive producer Diarra Kilpatrick and cast members DomiNque Perry, Shannon Wallace, Bryan Terrell Clark, Jon Chaffin, and Claudia Logan

● “Extended Family” (NBC) with actor and executive producer Jon Cryer, actors Abigail Spencer and Donald Faison, and creator, showrunner, and executive producer Mike O’Malley

● “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime, Paramount+) with actor Matt Bomer

● “Frasier” (Paramount+) with actors Kelsey Grammer, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro and Anders Keith

● “Genius: MLK/X” (National Geographic) with actors Aaron Pierre, Weruche Opia, and Jayme Lawson

● “The Gilded Age” (HBO) with production designer Bob Shaw and costume designer Kasia Walicka Maimone

● “Hazbin Hotel” (Prime Video) with voice cast Erika Henningsen, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Joel Perez, and Jessica Vosk and creator and showrunner Vivienne Medrano

● “Hightown” (STARZ) with actor Monica Raymund and creator and showrunner Rebecca Cutter

● “Invincible” (Prime Video) with voice actor Khary Payton and co-showrunner Simon Racioppa

● “Invincible Fight Girl” (Cartoon Network, Max) with creator and executive producer Juston Gordon-Montgomery, art director David Depasquale, and supervising producer Bryan Newton

● “Loot” (Apple TV+) with actor Joel Kim Booster

● “Lopez vs. Lopez” (NBC) with actor, executive producer, and co-creator George Lopez, actor, co-executive producer, and co-creator, Mayan Lopez, and showrunner, executive producer, and co-creator Debby Wolfe

● “Manhunt” (Apple TV+) with actors Anthony Boyle, Brandon Flynn, Will Harrison, Hamish Linklater, Lovie Simone, and Matt Walsh and creator, executive producer, and showrunner Monica Beletsky

● “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+) with showrunner Charlotte Stoudt

● “My Adventures with Superman” (Adult Swim/Max) with voice cast Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, and Ishmel Sahid, co-showrunner and co-executive producer Jake Wyatt, and art director Jane Bak

● “Queens” (National Geographic) with director and producer Victoria Bromley and editor Amy Fathers

● “Resident Alien” (Syfy) with actors Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, and Alice Wetterlund and creator, executive producer and showrunner Chris Sheridan

● “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” (Netflix, Universal Content Productions) with creators, showrunners, and writers Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski

● “The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy” (Prime Video) with creator, showrunner, and executive producer Cirocco Dunlap and production designer and co-producer Robin Eisenberg

● “Sort Of” (Max) with co-creator, co-showrunner, writer and actor Bilal Baig, actors Amanda Cordner and Gary Powell, and co-creator, co-showrunner, writer and director Fab Filippo

● “Star Trek: Discovery” (Paramount+) with actor and producer Sonequa Martin-Green

● “Tokyo Vice” (Max) with actors and executive producers Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe; actor Rachel Keller; creator, writer and executive producer J.T. Rogers; and executive producer and director Alan Poul

● “First Look: Turtles All the Way Down” (Max) with director Hannah Marks and author and executive producer John Green

● “The Way Home” (Hallmark) with actors Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow and executive producers Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, and Marly Reed

● “We’re Here” (HBO) with hosts Sasha Velour, Priyanka, Jaida Essence Hall and Latrice Royale, co-creators and executive producers Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram, and showrunner, director, and executive producer Peter LoGreco.