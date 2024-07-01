Georgia Entertainment Scene

Sarah McLachlan’s angelic voice still a sweet surrender

She celebrated the 30th anniversary of her album ‘Fumbling Towards Ecstacy’ at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park Sunday, June 30.
Sarah McLachlan, the renowned singer songwriter, performs before a sold-out Cadence Bank Amphitheatre crowd on June 30, 2024. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Sarah McLachlan, the renowned singer songwriter, performs before a sold-out Cadence Bank Amphitheatre crowd on June 30, 2024. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com
16 minutes ago

It’s easy to make jokes about Sarah McLachlan.

Her music has launched a 1,000 Starbucks playlists, graced the speakers at even more funeral homes and comforted millions of fans seeking the vocal equivalent of a warm blanket and a cup of camomile tea on a cold winter night.

And of course, it’s hard to forget those late-night, tear-inducing ASPCA ads she used to do as her song “Angel” played mournfully in the background.

But the Canadian singer-songwriter drew a sold-out crowd Sunday night in Atlanta for a good reason: her body of music and supple voice sound even better live than in your earbuds. She also brings effortless charm and candor to the stage without a trace of diva-like behavior.

This was McLachlan’s first concert in Atlanta in eight years and she chose the perfect venue for her music: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, where she has played numerous times in the past.

This time around, though, it was a “no table” show, meaning no picnics, wine bottles and candelabras. Was this McLachlan’s decision? Hard to say because she sounded surprised early in the concert when she noted that the front area was packed with seats and no tables.

Sarah McLachlan spent the first 10 songs at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain in a simple white flowing dress. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

But the lack of distractions certainly kept the audience’s eyes squarely on stage where McLachlan, wearing a simple flowing white dress, opened with an array of hits which were staples on the radio during her Lilith Fair years: “Sweet Surrender,” “Building a Mystery,” “I Will Remember You.”

She then honored her late dad with the sweet “Song For My Father” and gave a shout out to her School of Music, a free program in Vancouver, British Columbia, that helps troubled kids through music before “World On Fire.” ($1 of each ticket goes to that program.)

Before “Aida,” she told a story about how she broke an unspoken code by dating her best friend’s ex. “The [expletive] got real,” she said. “We didn’t speak for 18 months.” But she and her friend were able to reconcile and remain best friends to this day. “I’m so grateful she took me back,” she said.

After her powerful rendition of “Witness,” one of the highlights of the night, she disappeared momentarily to change into a black dress.

She then sang the entirety of “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy,” her breakthrough album, to celebrate its release three decades ago.

“Thirty years!” she mused on stage. “So strange! It feels like yesterday in so many ways but also a lifetime ago. It’s my favorite record. I was completely unencumbered. No kids. No husband. Not even any pets. I lived in a little cottage in the woods.”

Though her subsequent album “Surfacing” generated her biggest hits such as “Aida” and “Building a Mystery,” “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy” is often cited by critics as her best work, filled with multilayered instrumentation, stark imagery and a quiet intimacy.

The record is a solid showcase of her voice. Stylistically, McLachlan sings with controlled ease, rarely going full throttle, an approach which will likely serve her well as she enters her later years.

It also means when she does hit her power notes as in “Fear,” the impact is far greater than if she was always belting.

Her band, many who have been with her for decades, bolstered her sparkling vocals without supplanting her. Her encore featured a mesmerizing new song she had recently written called “Gravity” about the struggles she has faced raising her younger daughter Taja, now 17.

“She has a ton of anxiety,” McLachlan said. “It wasn’t apparent. It came out as rage. I didn’t know how to parent that very well.” For instance, said getting her to do the dishes “became World War III.”

Fortunately, through counseling, she said they can now better communicate better. “We’ve been able to peel away layers and get to the basics. I love her madly, truly, deeply. I want her to understand that.”

She wrapped the 24-song, two hour set with “Angel,” her signature song, an emotional catharsis to a satisfying evening of beauty, loss and rejuvenation.

Sarah McLachlan, with her band, takes a bow after at two-hour concert at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain on June 30, 2024. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

