Rising star stand-up comic Nate Jackson has become the king of crowd work

Not to say crowd work is easy. It isn’t. The comic is flying without a net. They have to rely on their own ability to riff off whatever a person is saying in the audience and the risks are multiplicative: the person is boring, the person is super drunk, the person gets too defensive.

Jackson in his February crowd work show mines off-the-cuff jokes from a loud drunk woman with an irritating voice, mocking her on stage without riling her up. He makes a lesbian laugh uproariously when he critiques her haircut. He gets flabbergasted when someone asks out loud what “Baywatch” is. “Am I going to have to spoon feed this crowd?” he said at one point.

Yet he never gets flustered and he knows when to move on when a bit isn’t working.

“I’ve had my time on stage,” Jackson said in a recent interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’ve hosted my own show on YouTube for years.”

Jackson, 44, indeed has spent thousands of hours on stage over the past 20 years building his comic chops. He left Washington for a time in the early 2000s to build his comedy career in Los Angeles, hitting all the comedy clubs there.

“The Haha Cafe. The Improv. The Laugh Factory,” Jackson said. “I went everywhere, every night of the week, two or three clubs a night. I met Cocoa Brown, Rodney Perry. We always talked. I picked up a lot of advice.”

As new social media options came along, he tried them all. Vine. Instagram. Snapchat. Sometimes it worked, sometimes it didn’t. But he kept experimenting. “You got to get your content to where the people are instead of trying to get people to go to where the content is,” he said.

He said some comics resisted doing comedy bits on social media, thinking it was beneath them. Not Jackson. He said doing social media has been his second job on top of doing stand up. “I consider social media the day-time hustle,” he said. “I’ve always been aggressive. I pushed for 100,000 followers organically on Instagram. (He now has 333,000.) That was the magic number. That was enough to get agents and everyone interested.”

TikTok, which started becoming popular right before the pandemic, annoyed him at first. He thought it was a knockoff of Vine. But it soon eclipsed Vine, which died a quick death.

And Matt Rife, a fellow comic who has blown up via social media, convinced Jackson to commit to TikTok. And that is where Jackson has found his biggest audience. “It rewards consistency and talent,” he said. “I work hard. I wake up at 6, do radio. I am up all night editing videos.”

