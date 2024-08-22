Georgia Entertainment Scene

Rashad Richey leaving WAOK after 10 years to start a syndicated national show

48 minutes ago

Rashad Richey, a longtime morning host at Atlanta news/talk station 1380/WAOK-AM, is leaving to start a syndicated national show.

In an Instagram announcement Wednesday, he thanked his WAOK listeners for allowing him “to grow, learn and lead. This is not goodbye but rather an opportunity to expand a platform of truth. WAOK is in my heart, and I love every single one of you.”

He said he will remain on the Sirius/XM Urban View station Channel 126 on the weekend. He will also continue his syndicated daily TV show “Indisputable with Dr. Richey” along with his podcast of the same name.

Richey did not say which stations will be carrying his syndicated radio show.

He has been a political analyst, a legal scholar and professor. He is a managing partner at Richey & Wilson, also dubbed the Fairness Firm.

