Georgia Entertainment Scene

PETA accuses Atlanta animal trainers to ‘Will Trent’ of neglect

Atlanta Film Animals denies the allegations and has requested that authorities ‘inspect them at will.’
An elderly retired cockatoo named Cookie at the Atlanta Film Animals facility in Georgia. PETA claims the bird, which has plucked its feathers due to anxiety, hasn't been kept in a suitable environment. The company denies this, noting it provides a rotation of enrichment activities and explaining her condition is chronic. COURTESY OF PETA

Credit: PETA

Credit: PETA

An elderly retired cockatoo named Cookie at the Atlanta Film Animals facility in Georgia. PETA claims the bird, which has plucked its feathers due to anxiety, hasn't been kept in a suitable environment. The company denies this, noting it provides a rotation of enrichment activities and explaining her condition is chronic. COURTESY OF PETA
By
32 minutes ago

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has accused commercial trainers Atlanta Film Animals (AFA) of poor treatment of animals it uses for films and TV shows including ABC crime procedural “Will Trent.”

PETA had a person work for AFA who surreptitiously recorded an AFA worker admitting to restricting food from cats used by “Will Trent,” saying that if they aren’t “hungry,” they’re “not gonna work.”

The nonprofit animal rights group also said it has video showing workers keeping animals in cold, barren cages and denying sick animals veterinary care.

PETA filed a Feb. 21 complaint against AFA with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act.

“It’s deprivation and constant confinement,” said Debbie Metzler, director of captive animal welfare for PETA, in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We urge movies and studios and networks to reconsider using commercial suppliers like this.”

AFA, which is a branch of a Hollywood-based company Birds & Animals Unlimited, did not respond to a query from the AJC but did release a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the story. PETA’s work, AFA said, is part of “an ongoing effort to discredit animal professionals who work in TV and film,” adding, “we welcome any licensed animal welfare organization to visit our facility at any time.” It said it has requested the Georgia Department of Agriculture and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to inspect them at will.

AFA also denied PETA accusations that it failed to provide dogs proper bedding or heated housing and denied pigs adequate medical treatment who had overgrown hooves. AFA said its employees saw the PETA operative “withholding the prescribed medication” from the pigs.

PETA said its spy did not deny medicine while working at AFA for 17 days this past December and January.

He also did not scrutinize the popular “Will Trent” dog Belle, who is called Betty on the show.

A spokesperson for “Will Trent” didn’t respond to an AJC query about the accusations and its use of AFA.

AFA, which has a 68-acre ranch, on its website said “most of the animals that we use come from rescues. ... Atlanta Film Animals actually owns 90% of the animals that we train. That means that those animals have a home and healthcare for life. Our trainers are animal lovers first and animal professionals second, because none of us ever considered a career that didn’t include animals..”

Among AFA’s credits are 2019′s live-action Disney film “The Lady and the Tramp,” 2023 Netflix film “Dog Gone,” CBS’s short-lived 2023 drama “True Lies,” ABC reboot “The Wonder Years” and “Will Trent,” which is currently in its second season.

Metzler of PETA suggested producers use actual pets when they can or create animals via CGI and other special effects. “They’ve been using more CGI for wild animals, which is good,” she said.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

BREAKING
Fulton DA Fani Willis faces challenge in 2024 reelection bid4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Man shot amid argument near Five Points MARTA station
12m ago

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
At State of the Union, Republicans focus on Laken Riley’s killing
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today is last day to vote early in the Georgia presidential primary
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today is last day to vote early in the Georgia presidential primary
5h ago

Credit: AJC staff

An Atlantan helped millions get online. Got rich. And died in obscurity
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTO

At age 63, Leanne Morgan bud Karen Mills headlines first solo theater tour
2 Live Stews reunite after 12 years with new video talk show
Loretta Devine, Amber Riley star in Alliance musical ‘The Preacher’s Wife’
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today is last day to vote early in the Georgia presidential primary
5h ago
Georgia hospitals find some workarounds after billing systems cyberattack
23h ago
Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue