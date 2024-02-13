Marjorie Taylor Greene calls ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ producers ‘nasty Commies’

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) turned TV critic Tuesday with a series of tweets harshly critiquing the latest season of the HBO show “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which was based in Atlanta the first two episodes.
The series mocks some of the state’s voting laws passed in 2021. At the end of episode one, lead character Larry David is arrested for handing water to a friend waiting in line to vote, which is technically not allowed. In the second episode, he leaves jail and is hailed as a liberal icon by MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” former Georgia politician and Democrat Stacey Abrams and even Bruce Springsteen.
Greene said the episodes are a “glaring reminder of why most Georgian’s resent Republicans in our state for inviting the nasty commies from California, the Hollywood elites, into our state by dishing out Hollywood tax credits.”
She is referencing Georgia’s film and TV tax credit program, which is the most generous in the nation and has created tens of thousands of jobs in the state since 2008. (There is a current bill in the House that places some limits on how generous it can be going forward.)
She continued: “This week’s episode lied and painted GA conservatives and Trump supporters as racists and red necks and made fun of our good new law that stops the Stacey Abrams vote pandering machine and prevents voter fraud. We in Georgia are fed up with disgusting Hollywood and their disgusting values and elite judgement in our state that is trying to turn GA blue!”
