Marjorie Taylor Greene calls ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ producers ‘nasty Commies’

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) turned TV critic Tuesday with a series of tweets harshly critiquing the latest season of the HBO show “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which was based in Atlanta the first two episodes.

The series mocks some of the state’s voting laws passed in 2021. At the end of episode one, lead character Larry David is arrested for handing water to a friend waiting in line to vote, which is technically not allowed. In the second episode, he leaves jail and is hailed as a liberal icon by MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” former Georgia politician and Democrat Stacey Abrams and even Bruce Springsteen.

Greene said the episodes are a “glaring reminder of why most Georgian’s resent Republicans in our state for inviting the nasty commies from California, the Hollywood elites, into our state by dishing out Hollywood tax credits.”