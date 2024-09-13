Kroy Biermann seeks sole power to sell mansion separate from Kim Zolciak

In the court papers, the former NFL linebacker said this is the only tangible financial asset they have left, referencing Zolciak’s alleged “frivolous spending.”

He noted that even if they sell the home at $3.95 million, it will largely go to the IRS (which has a lien of $1.32 million), a mortgage from Truist Bank ($2.2 million) and a $250,000 home equity line of credit lien.

Biermann and Zolciak have averted foreclosure twice before but they are facing a third foreclosure next month, according to the Fulton Count court filing.

The filing said there have been several showings but no serious offers close to asking price. Last month, a buyer did offer $3.2 million and would go up to $3.5 million. But Biermann said Zolciak refused to take anything less than $3.85 million because she said she is broke.

Biermann said he is unsure exactly how his wife is spending money because during divorce proceedings she “has failed to submit any discovery responses despite repeated requests by [Biermann’s] counsel and at least two Motion to Compel filings.”

“Despite her claims of having no money,” the filing said, Biermann “buys $400 bottles of wine by the case. She has continued to purchase clothes, undergo plastic surgery, engage in online gambling and go out almost every night. Respondent’s complete disregard of the parties’ financial situation will have devastating consequences for not only the parties but, more importantly, their four minor children.”

The filing said selling the home for $3.5 million “will just about satisfy the parties’ outstanding liens. Petitioner has spoken with a tax lawyer and the lawyer has explained that it is highly likely that the IRS would accept a lower amount than the $1.3 million actually owed.”

In a recent interview with TMZ, Zolciak confirmed that she did not accept the $3.5 million offer because it’s far below the appraised value of the house. She also accused Biermann of barely paying any bills, forcing her to take on most of the day-to-day financial burden.