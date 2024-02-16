Jennifer Lopez returns to Atlanta for State Farm Arena stop Aug. 25

Jennifer Lopez will be back in Atlanta for her first concert in five years Aug. 25 at State Farm Arena.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 20 for J. Lo Fan Club members at Ticketmaster, followed by pre-sales for Citi and Verizon customers. On Friday, general admission tickets will be made available.
Lopez, whose hits go back 25 years with “If You Had My Love,” released her first studio album in about a decade Friday with an Amazon Prime short movie “This Is Me...Now: A Love Story” to accompany it.
The actress, singer and dancer performed her single “Can’t Get Enough” live for the first time on “Saturday Night Live” Feb. 3. The video shows her getting married multiple times, a cheeky take on her love life. She married Ben Affleck in Savannah in 2022 following a first wedding in Vegas.
She last performed in Atlanta at State Farm in July of 2019 before the pandemic.
