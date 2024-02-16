Jennifer Lopez returns to Atlanta for State Farm Arena stop Aug. 25

Jennifer Lopez will be back in Atlanta for her first concert in five years Aug. 25 at State Farm Arena.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 20 for J. Lo Fan Club members at Ticketmaster, followed by pre-sales for Citi and Verizon customers. On Friday, general admission tickets will be made available.

Lopez, whose hits go back 25 years with “If You Had My Love,” released her first studio album in about a decade Friday with an Amazon Prime short movie “This Is Me...Now: A Love Story” to accompany it.