If you like hitmakers, the Fred 2025 concert schedule is ‘Bad to the Bone’

Plus, Atlanta’s own comic legend Jeff Foxworthy is performing on April 5.

An outdoor staple in the city for more than 30 years, the Fred features tables and fits about 2,350 people.

Although last year’s concert series didn’t do quite as well as 2023, eight of the 15 concerts did sell out, according to Stephen Moore, president of RCS Productions, which oversees the Fred’s concert series. “We had a whole new lighting system last year,” he said. “They’re upgrading the audio this year. We love that the city [which owns the Fred] continues to invest in the venue.”

He noted that the amphitheater is trying a Christian band for the first time with the Newsboys and believes Tritt, as a hometown artist, should do well.

“It’s always competitive in Atlanta to get talent to come,” Moore said. “You have to put two or three offers out to get one act to commit.”

The Fred’s six-show series ticket package includes Gene Simmons Band (May 2), Melissa Etheridge and Joss Stone (May 3), Night Ranger (May 25), the Gap Band (June 21), George Thorogood & the Destroyers (Aug. 30) and the triple bill of the Gin Blossoms, Blue Traveler and the Spin Doctors (Sept. 13).

Series ticket holders from the 2024 season will have exclusive access to renew their packages and purchase tickets for non-series concerts from Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. to Sunday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. New series ticket holders can purchase packages starting Thursday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. through Sunday, March 1 at 5:30 p.m.

Fans can renew or purchase new series ticket packages online through FreshTix or call 678-701-6114. The Fred Amphitheater box office will be open for series renewal and new series sales.

Individual tickets for all concerts go on sale Wednesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. at amphitheater.org, via FreshTix at 678-701-6114, or in person at the box office starting March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Here is the complete schedule:

Saturday, April 5: Jeff Foxworthy

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables: $720 (seats 6; $120 each); Pub Tables: $440 (seats 4; $110 each), Plaza Tables: $600-$800 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $100 each), Reserved seats: $75-$85, Lawn: $70

Friday, May 2: Gene Simmons Band

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables: $780 (seats 6; $130 each); Pub Tables: $480 (seats 4; $120 each); Plaza Tables: $660-$880 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $110 each); Reserved seats: $89-$99; Lawn: $79

Saturday, May 3: Melissa Etheridge with Joss Stone opening

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables: $720 (seats 6; $120 each); Pub Tables: $460 (seats 4; $115 each); Plaza Tables: $660-$880 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $110 each); Reserved seats: $87.50-$97.50; Lawn: $77.50

Friday, May 9: Let’s Sing Taylor: a live band experience celebrating the music of Taylor Swift

No tables or reserved seats in the pit: $45, Terrace Tables: $300 (seats 6; $50 each); Pub Tables: $200 (seats 4; $50 each); Plaza Tables: $300-$400 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $50 each); Reserved seats: $30-$35; Lawn: $25

Saturday, May 31: Night Ranger

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables: $450 (seats 6; $75 each); Pub Tables: $280 (seats 4; $70 each); Plaza Tables: $390-$520 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $65 each); Reserved seats: $50-$55; Lawn: $45

Saturday, June 21: The Gap Band with opening band Soul Cartel

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables: $420 (seats 6; $70 each); Pub Tables: $260 (seats 4; $65 each); Plaza Tables: $360-$480 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $60 each); Reserved seats: $50-$55; Lawn: $45

Saturday, June 28: Guardians of the Jukebox and Flannel Nation

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables: $300 (seats 6; $50 each); Pub Tables: $180 (seats 4; $45 each); Plaza Tables: $240-$320 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $40 each); Reserved seats: $30-$35; Lawn: $25

Saturday, July 19: The REMakes and Synchronicity (The Police Tribute Live)

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables: $300 (seats 6; $50 each), Pub Tables: $180 (seats 4; $45 each), Plaza Tables: $240-$320 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $40 each), Reserved seats- $30-$35, Lawn: $25

Saturday, July 19: September in the Park: The Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago tribute

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables: $300 (seats 6; $50 each), Pub Tables: $180 (seats 4; $45 each), Plaza Tables: $240-$320 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $40 each), Reserved seat: $30-$35, Lawn: $25

Saturday Aug. 9: Newsboys

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables: $390 (seats 6; $65 each); Pub Tables: $240 (seats 4; $60 each); Plaza Tables: $330-$440 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $55 each); Reserved seats: $45-$50; Lawn: $40

Saturday, Aug. 30: George Thorogood and the Destroyers

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables: $450 (seats 6; $75 each); Pub Tables: $280 (seats 4; $70 each); Plaza Tables: $390-$520 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $65 each); Reserved seats: $55-$60; Lawn: $50

Friday, Sept. 12: Travis Tritt homecoming show with Tyler Reese Tritt

Gold/Pit: $720 (seats 6; $120 each); Terrace Tables: $660 (seats 6; $110 each), Pub Tables: $440 (seats 4; $110 each); Plaza Tables: $600 -$800 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $100 each); Reserved seats: $87.50-$92.50; Lawn: $77.50

Saturday: Sept. 13: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms and the Spin Doctors

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables: $750 (seats 6; $125 each); Pub Tables: $460 (seats 4; $115 each); Plaza Tables: $630-$840 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $105 each); Reserved seats:$89-$99; Lawn: $79

Sunday, Oct. 12: Stars and More: The Music of John Williams with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables: $537 (seats 6; $89.50 each); Pub Tables: $322 (seats 4; $80.50 each); Plaza Tables: $453-$604 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $75.50 each); Reserved seats: $57.50-$67.50; Lawn: $47.50