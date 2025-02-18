If you like hitmakers, the Fred 2025 concert schedule is ‘Bad to the Bone’

This year’s concert schedule at Peachtree City’s the Fred Amphitheater covers a multitude of genres and decades, aiming to please a wide array of music and even comedy fans.
The original artists include rock (Gene Simmons of Kiss, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Night Ranger, Blues Traveler, the Gin Blossoms, Melissa Etheridge), country (Travis Tritt), R&B (the Gap Band), classical (Atlanta Symphony Orchestra) and Christian (Newsboys).
The cover bands honor the 1980s (Guardians of the Jukebox), Taylor Swift (Let’s Sing Taylor), the Police (Synchronciity), R.E.M. (the REMakes) and both Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago (September in the Park).
Plus, Atlanta’s own comic legend Jeff Foxworthy is performing on April 5.
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
An outdoor staple in the city for more than 30 years, the Fred features tables and fits about 2,350 people.
Although last year’s concert series didn’t do quite as well as 2023, eight of the 15 concerts did sell out, according to Stephen Moore, president of RCS Productions, which oversees the Fred’s concert series. “We had a whole new lighting system last year,” he said. “They’re upgrading the audio this year. We love that the city [which owns the Fred] continues to invest in the venue.”
He noted that the amphitheater is trying a Christian band for the first time with the Newsboys and believes Tritt, as a hometown artist, should do well.
“It’s always competitive in Atlanta to get talent to come,” Moore said. “You have to put two or three offers out to get one act to commit.”
Credit: Stephan Savoia / AP
Credit: Stephan Savoia / AP
The Fred’s six-show series ticket package includes Gene Simmons Band (May 2), Melissa Etheridge and Joss Stone (May 3), Night Ranger (May 25), the Gap Band (June 21), George Thorogood & the Destroyers (Aug. 30) and the triple bill of the Gin Blossoms, Blue Traveler and the Spin Doctors (Sept. 13).
Series ticket holders from the 2024 season will have exclusive access to renew their packages and purchase tickets for non-series concerts from Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. to Sunday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. New series ticket holders can purchase packages starting Thursday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. through Sunday, March 1 at 5:30 p.m.
Fans can renew or purchase new series ticket packages online through FreshTix or call 678-701-6114. The Fred Amphitheater box office will be open for series renewal and new series sales.
Individual tickets for all concerts go on sale Wednesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. at amphitheater.org, via FreshTix at 678-701-6114, or in person at the box office starting March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Here is the complete schedule:
Saturday, April 5: Jeff Foxworthy
Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables: $720 (seats 6; $120 each); Pub Tables: $440 (seats 4; $110 each), Plaza Tables: $600-$800 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $100 each), Reserved seats: $75-$85, Lawn: $70
Friday, May 2: Gene Simmons Band
Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables: $780 (seats 6; $130 each); Pub Tables: $480 (seats 4; $120 each); Plaza Tables: $660-$880 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $110 each); Reserved seats: $89-$99; Lawn: $79
Saturday, May 3: Melissa Etheridge with Joss Stone opening
Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables: $720 (seats 6; $120 each); Pub Tables: $460 (seats 4; $115 each); Plaza Tables: $660-$880 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $110 each); Reserved seats: $87.50-$97.50; Lawn: $77.50
Friday, May 9: Let’s Sing Taylor: a live band experience celebrating the music of Taylor Swift
No tables or reserved seats in the pit: $45, Terrace Tables: $300 (seats 6; $50 each); Pub Tables: $200 (seats 4; $50 each); Plaza Tables: $300-$400 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $50 each); Reserved seats: $30-$35; Lawn: $25
Credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP
Credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP
Saturday, May 31: Night Ranger
Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables: $450 (seats 6; $75 each); Pub Tables: $280 (seats 4; $70 each); Plaza Tables: $390-$520 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $65 each); Reserved seats: $50-$55; Lawn: $45
Saturday, June 21: The Gap Band with opening band Soul Cartel
Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables: $420 (seats 6; $70 each); Pub Tables: $260 (seats 4; $65 each); Plaza Tables: $360-$480 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $60 each); Reserved seats: $50-$55; Lawn: $45
Saturday, June 28: Guardians of the Jukebox and Flannel Nation
Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables: $300 (seats 6; $50 each); Pub Tables: $180 (seats 4; $45 each); Plaza Tables: $240-$320 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $40 each); Reserved seats: $30-$35; Lawn: $25
Saturday, July 19: The REMakes and Synchronicity (The Police Tribute Live)
Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables: $300 (seats 6; $50 each), Pub Tables: $180 (seats 4; $45 each), Plaza Tables: $240-$320 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $40 each), Reserved seats- $30-$35, Lawn: $25
Saturday, July 19: September in the Park: The Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago tribute
Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables: $300 (seats 6; $50 each), Pub Tables: $180 (seats 4; $45 each), Plaza Tables: $240-$320 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $40 each), Reserved seat: $30-$35, Lawn: $25
Saturday Aug. 9: Newsboys
Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables: $390 (seats 6; $65 each); Pub Tables: $240 (seats 4; $60 each); Plaza Tables: $330-$440 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $55 each); Reserved seats: $45-$50; Lawn: $40
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Saturday, Aug. 30: George Thorogood and the Destroyers
Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables: $450 (seats 6; $75 each); Pub Tables: $280 (seats 4; $70 each); Plaza Tables: $390-$520 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $65 each); Reserved seats: $55-$60; Lawn: $50
Friday, Sept. 12: Travis Tritt homecoming show with Tyler Reese Tritt
Gold/Pit: $720 (seats 6; $120 each); Terrace Tables: $660 (seats 6; $110 each), Pub Tables: $440 (seats 4; $110 each); Plaza Tables: $600 -$800 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $100 each); Reserved seats: $87.50-$92.50; Lawn: $77.50
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Saturday: Sept. 13: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms and the Spin Doctors
Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables: $750 (seats 6; $125 each); Pub Tables: $460 (seats 4; $115 each); Plaza Tables: $630-$840 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $105 each); Reserved seats:$89-$99; Lawn: $79
Sunday, Oct. 12: Stars and More: The Music of John Williams with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables: $537 (seats 6; $89.50 each); Pub Tables: $322 (seats 4; $80.50 each); Plaza Tables: $453-$604 (seats 6; some tables seat 8; $75.50 each); Reserved seats: $57.50-$67.50; Lawn: $47.50
Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
Credit: Putnam County Sheriff's Office
