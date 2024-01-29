Heart with Cheap Trick hits the road in 2024 with a State Farm stop May 10

Legendary rock band Heart is returning to Atlanta for their first local concert since 2019, this time at State Farm Arena with Cheap Trick May 10.
Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2. Prices have not been released. A Live Nation pre-sale starts Thursday, Feb. 1, with access code SPOTLIGHT. There are also multiple pre-sales that begin as soon as Tuesday.
Heart, with Ann and Nancy Wilson, last performed at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in the summer of 2019 hitting on a mix of their 1970s and 1980s classics such as “Magic Man,” “Crazy on You,” “Barracuda,” “These Dreams” and “Alone.” The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.
Over the decades, Heart has performed numerous times at Chastain Park as well as stops at the Fox Theatre, the Omni, Six Flags and Lakewood Amphitheatre.
Heart’s opening band for most of its North American stops will be Cheap Trick, who opened for Rod Stewart at his last stop in Atlanta in 2022, also at Ameris. In Europe later in the year, Squeeze will be the opening band.
“We’re excited and all geared up to hit the road in 2024 to perform for our devoted fans,” said Ann Wilson in a statement.
Heart with Cheap Trick North American tour dates
Apr 20 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Apr 22 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
Apr 25 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood)*
Apr 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie ArenaApril 28 – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (multi-act event)**
May 1 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center (special guest TBD)
May 3 – Thackerville, OK – Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort*
May 4 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
May 7 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
May 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
May 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena May 15 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
May 17 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
May 18 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
May 21 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
May 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
May 24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live*
Jul 30 – Cleveland, OH – Progressive Field**(with Def Leppard & Journey)
Aug 1 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Aug 2 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre** (with Def Leppard & Journey
)Aug 5 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park** (with Def Leppard & Journey)
Aug 7 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre
Aug 8 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Aug 10 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
Aug 11 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Aug 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Aug 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Aug 16 – Hinckley, MN – Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater*
Aug 18 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel ArenaA\
Aug 23 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum
Aug 24 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center
Aug 27 – Norfolk, VA – Scope Arena
Aug 28 – Allentown, PA – The Great Allentown Fair*
Sept 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sept 20 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
Sept 22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (special guest TBD)
*An Evening With
**Festival / stadium dates
