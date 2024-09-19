Georgia Entertainment Scene

Game Show Network seeking Atlanta contestants for new bingo-trivia game show

Show-to-be-named will shoot at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville next month
Game Show Network is seeking Atlanta game show hopefuls for a new unnamed bingo trivia show shooting in October, 2024 at Trilith Studios. GSN

By
1 hour ago

Game Show Network (GSN) is seeking game show contestants from metro Atlanta for a new combo bingo-trivia game.

The network plans to begin shooting at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville next month. People can apply at gameshownetwork.com/casting and could win up to $10,000.

The show has no official name just yet and has yet to pin down a host. “We like to live on the edge,” joked Rane Laymance, a Game Show Network executive.

Laymance has plenty of experience in the game show world, producing shows featuring hosts including Alec Baldwin (“Match Game”), Craig Ferguson (“Celebrity Name Game”) and John Michael Higgins (“America Says”). He promises the new show will have a recognizable host.

“I think this show will be fun,” Laymance added. “Bingo is inherently fun. Bingo is something anyone can play. I feel like I’ve always known how to play bingo. It brings nostalgia. People love yelling ‘Bingo!’ The trivia will be engaging and make you smile.”

He isn’t sure when the game show will air on GSN but probably sometime in 2025.

The most notable effort to turn bingo into a game show was “National Bingo Night” on ABC in 2007, which was repackaged into “Bingo America” on GSN in 2008 and 2009.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

