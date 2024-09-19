Game Show Network seeking Atlanta contestants for new bingo-trivia game show

Laymance has plenty of experience in the game show world, producing shows featuring hosts including Alec Baldwin (“Match Game”), Craig Ferguson (“Celebrity Name Game”) and John Michael Higgins (“America Says”). He promises the new show will have a recognizable host.

“I think this show will be fun,” Laymance added. “Bingo is inherently fun. Bingo is something anyone can play. I feel like I’ve always known how to play bingo. It brings nostalgia. People love yelling ‘Bingo!’ The trivia will be engaging and make you smile.”

He isn’t sure when the game show will air on GSN but probably sometime in 2025.

The most notable effort to turn bingo into a game show was “National Bingo Night” on ABC in 2007, which was repackaged into “Bingo America” on GSN in 2008 and 2009.