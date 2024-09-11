‘Curb,’ ‘Seinfeld’ creator Larry David coming to Atlanta to discuss career

Announcing the shows in a video posted to Instagram, David said, “There are some tickets going on sale for this thing I’m doing. It’s really nothing. It’ll be a total waste of your time. There’s not that many things to do at night. So, I guess if you have nothing to do … but, you could consider bowling.”

David used Georgia as a major plot point during the final season of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” earlier this year.

Fictionally set in Atlanta, David’s character was arrested for handing a bottle of water to a woman waiting in line to vote, which is against the rules in Georgia. In the final episode, David is placed on trial and a parade of character witnesses note how awful he is, an echo of the 1998 “Seinfeld” series finale.

A jury then found David guilty and sentenced him to one year in prison, the same punishment the “Seinfeld” crew got 26 years earlier. But unlike “Seinfeld,” the actual Jerry Seinfeld spied a juror outside, breaking the sequester, resulting in a mistrial and causing the sentence to be thrown out.

In a pure wink-wink meta moment, Seinfeld told David: “You don’t want to end up like this. Nobody wants to see it. Trust me!”

As the pair left the jail, David said: “This is how we should’ve ended the finale!”

Seinfeld: “My gosh, you’re right, I didn’t think of that!”

Here are all the “A Conversation With Larry David” fall 2024 tour dates:

Fri, Sept. 20 – Denver, Colorado – Paramount Theatre

Fri, Oct. 4 – Seattle – Benaroya Hall

Mon, Oct. 14 – San Francisco – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Tue, Oct. 22 – Philadelphia – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Thu, Oct. 24 – Atlanta – Fox Theatre

Fri, Nov. 8 – Chicago – The Chicago Theatre

Thu, Nov. 21 – Portland, Oregon – Theater of the Clouds

Fri, Nov. 22 – Phoenix – Arizona Financial Theatre

Wed, Dec. 4 – Austin, Texas – Bass Concert Hall

Thu, Dec. 5 – Hollywood, Florida – Hard Rock Live