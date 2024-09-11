Georgia Entertainment Scene

‘Curb,’ ‘Seinfeld’ creator Larry David coming to Atlanta to discuss career

He will be at the Fox Theatre Oct. 24.
Ellia English, Larry David and Keyla Monterroso Mejia in a scene fictionally shot in Georgia during the 12th season debut of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" on HBO. Photograph by John Johnson/HBO

Ellia English, Larry David and Keyla Monterroso Mejia in a scene fictionally shot in Georgia during the 12th season debut of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" on HBO. Photograph by John Johnson/HBO
Larry David, the acerbic “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star and creator of “Seinfeld,” will be coming to Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Fox Theatre as part of a 10-city speaking tour.

Tickets go on presale at foxtheatre.org Thursday with the code: CURBED. The general on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. Prices have not been released.

At each show, David will answer questions about his career from a moderator. The Atlanta show’s moderator has yet to be named.

Announcing the shows in a video posted to Instagram, David said, “There are some tickets going on sale for this thing I’m doing. It’s really nothing. It’ll be a total waste of your time. There’s not that many things to do at night. So, I guess if you have nothing to do … but, you could consider bowling.”

David used Georgia as a major plot point during the final season of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” earlier this year.

Fictionally set in Atlanta, David’s character was arrested for handing a bottle of water to a woman waiting in line to vote, which is against the rules in Georgia. In the final episode, David is placed on trial and a parade of character witnesses note how awful he is, an echo of the 1998 “Seinfeld” series finale.

A jury then found David guilty and sentenced him to one year in prison, the same punishment the “Seinfeld” crew got 26 years earlier. But unlike “Seinfeld,” the actual Jerry Seinfeld spied a juror outside, breaking the sequester, resulting in a mistrial and causing the sentence to be thrown out.

In a pure wink-wink meta moment, Seinfeld told David: “You don’t want to end up like this. Nobody wants to see it. Trust me!”

As the pair left the jail, David said: “This is how we should’ve ended the finale!”

Seinfeld: “My gosh, you’re right, I didn’t think of that!”

Here are all the “A Conversation With Larry David” fall 2024 tour dates:

Fri, Sept. 20 – Denver, Colorado – Paramount Theatre

Fri, Oct. 4 – Seattle – Benaroya Hall

Mon, Oct. 14 – San Francisco – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Tue, Oct. 22 – Philadelphia – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Thu, Oct. 24 – Atlanta – Fox Theatre

Fri, Nov. 8 – Chicago – The Chicago Theatre

Thu, Nov. 21 – Portland, Oregon – Theater of the Clouds

Fri, Nov. 22 – Phoenix – Arizona Financial Theatre

Wed, Dec. 4 – Austin, Texas – Bass Concert Hall

Thu, Dec. 5 – Hollywood, Florida – Hard Rock Live

