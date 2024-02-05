CNN moving production of morning show to Atlanta from New York

Effectively, “CNN This Morning,” an entity created by predecessor Chris Licht, is disbanding. Current hosts Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly are departing “CNN This Morning” and will have new roles.

Kasie Hunt, who will be based out of D.C., will add an extra hour and anchor from 5-7 a.m. Her show will be produced in Atlanta.

The “CNN News Central” show hosted by John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner, which had been airing from 10 a.m. to noon, will move up to 7 a.m. and run until 10 a.m. EST. Their production team will continue to be based in Atlanta. The trio of on-air hosts will remain in New York City.

Jim Acosta, who works out of D.C., will anchor “CNN Newsroom” at 10 a.m. and Pamela Brown, also based out of D.C., will take over the 11 a.m. slot later in the spring. Both of these shows will be produced out of Atlanta.

These changes will go into effect later this month.

Over the past year, CNN has been steadily moving its production in Atlanta from CNN Center in downtown to Midtown offices off I-85, but it’s unclear when the operation will be entirely out of CNN Center.

For the first 25 years of CNN, most on-air hosts worked out of Atlanta, where Ted Turner founded the network. But over the past 20 years, more production moved to New York City. In 2014, on-air hosts Brooke Baldwin and Carol Costello were relocated to Manhattan offices from Atlanta studios, meaning all weekday hosts were either in New York or Washington, D.C. (Costello left CNN in 2018; Baldwin departed in 2021.)

Two Atlanta based hosts, Fredricka Whitfield and Victor Blackwell, are currently still working out of studios at CNN Center.