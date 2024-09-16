Brian Jordan Alvarez lauds Atlanta, explains FX’s ‘English Teacher’

The show, which has eight episodes in its first season, has received mostly positive reviews and has generated solid ratings. According to reelgood.com, “English Teacher” debuted on Sept. 2 at No. 8 among streaming TV shows. FX is well positioned to give the comedy a second season.

“I thought a high school would be an interesting environment, “Alvarez said. “Austin is a liberal outpost in a conservative place. I grew up in Tennessee at a high school in Sewanee, a very liberal town in a more conservative area. So it’s something I’m familiar with.”

Evan is perpetually landing in hot water. In episode one, he gets in trouble when a parent complains of him kissing his partner in front of her son. In episode two, he gets roped into coaching football players to play “drag” cheerleaders and brings in a drag buddy with a penchant for stealing. In episode four, Evan gets angry when students start a gun club, and he tries to shut it down.

He has two close friends at school: chipper and mildly vain fellow teacher Gwen Sanders (Stephanie Koenig) and bro-like phys ed teacher Markie Hillridge (Sean Patton), who has the hots for Gwen.

“Markie has his own set of principles, and watching him clash with Evan makes things interesting,” Alvarez said, such as their differing stance on guns.

And Evan often seeks advice from the students. “The teachers are not just teaching the students but the students are teaching the teachers,” Alvarez said. “The students are the Greek chorus in the show.”

Credit: FX NETWORKS Credit: FX NETWORKS

The clashes between Evan and principal Grant Moretti often cut to the core of power dynamics at a high school. During episode six, a parent complains after Evan has the temerity to hand out F’s, and Grant calls Evan into the office to force a meeting with the parent.

“Who’s running the school, Grant? Is it us or is it them?” Evan asks the principal, played with comedic wariness by Enrico Colantoni (“Just Shoot Me,” “Veronica Mars”).

“Them! Them! Her! Her!” Grant yelps. “Hell hath no fury like a concerned parent, Evan!”

Alvarez said Colantoni got the role as soon as he saw the audition tape. “It was a match made in heaven,” he said. “He’s a real genius. His character doesn’t want to be involved in anything. He just wants people to get along and doesn’t want problems brought to him. But of course, that’s what Evan does all the time.”

Credit: FX NT Credit: FX NT

Although Alvarez was only alive for part of the decade, the 1980s are the soundtrack of the show, with Dan Hartman’s “I Can Dream About You,” Scandal’s “The Warrior” and 38 Special’s “Caught Up in You.”

“I love ’80s music and it hopefully creates the feeling that you’re watching something timeless, classic,” said Alvarez, who is 37. “I grew up on ’80s music and have always had a passion for it.”

And he doesn’t mind “English Teacher” being compared to ABC’s Emmy-winning hit comedy “Abbott Elementary.”

“Quinta Brunson is a genius,” he said. “Our show does live in its own world and has a tone that is quite specific to what we’re trying to do. I’m just excited for people to see it. I’m really proud of it.”

Credit: FX Credit: FX

Alvarez, who lived in Atlanta for a year after the pandemic began before returning to Los Angeles, said the Georgia city has enough resemblance to Austin to work for his show.

“It’s easy to shoot and a comfortable city to live in,” he said, giving shout-outs to Barry’s Atlanta gym and eateries including Flying Biscuit, Campagnolo and sweetgreen. “Atlanta has all the perks of the big city but is a little more laid-back.”

HOW TO WATCH

“English Teacher,” 10 p.m. ET Mondays on FX, with episodes also available on Hulu and Disney+.