BET+ moves Deon Cole’s ‘Average Joe’ production from Atlanta to South Africa

BET+ has renewed Deon Cole’s drama “Average Joe” for a second season, but production is moving from Atlanta to South Africa.
Production is expected to begin later this year, according to Deadline.com.
John Raulet, who rented studio space to BET+ for the show in 2022, said he believes BET+ found it cheaper to shoot overseas than Georgia.
A PR agency representing BET+ said it had not heard back from anyone at the streaming service because it’s the day before July 4.
The drama features Cole as Joe Washington, an “average Joe” suburban plumber in Pittsburgh whose recently deceased father lived a secret life as a drug mule and stole $10 million and a Lamborghini from dangerous Russian mafia dealers. Now those people think Joe has the money so he has to quickly figure out what’s going on and also find the cash. The season one finale features a cliffhanger set up for a second season.
The show received strong reviews and Deadline.com said BET+ is offering season one to Netflix this summer to help build buzz about the show.
