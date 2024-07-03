Georgia Entertainment Scene

BET+ moves Deon Cole’s ‘Average Joe’ production from Atlanta to South Africa

Deon Cole in "Average Joe" on BET+. Photo Credit: Andrew Thomas Clifton/BET+

Credit: Andrew Thomas Clifton/BET+

Credit: Andrew Thomas Clifton/BET+

Deon Cole in "Average Joe" on BET+. Photo Credit: Andrew Thomas Clifton/BET+
By
1 hour ago

BET+ has renewed Deon Cole’s drama “Average Joe” for a second season, but production is moving from Atlanta to South Africa.

Production is expected to begin later this year, according to Deadline.com.

John Raulet, who rented studio space to BET+ for the show in 2022, said he believes BET+ found it cheaper to shoot overseas than Georgia.

A PR agency representing BET+ said it had not heard back from anyone at the streaming service because it’s the day before July 4.

ExploreBET+ gives Deon Cole a dramatic role in fun and intense series ‘Average Joe’

The drama features Cole as Joe Washington, an “average Joe” suburban plumber in Pittsburgh whose recently deceased father lived a secret life as a drug mule and stole $10 million and a Lamborghini from dangerous Russian mafia dealers. Now those people think Joe has the money so he has to quickly figure out what’s going on and also find the cash. The season one finale features a cliffhanger set up for a second season.

The show received strong reviews and Deadline.com said BET+ is offering season one to Netflix this summer to help build buzz about the show.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Hospital ‘donors’ bounced checks but could get Georgia tax credits anyway

Credit: Miguel Martinez

City reboots effort to revive vacant Atlanta Constitution building
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Gutted and gone: Alleged scammer takes money, leaves Atlanta home unlivable

Credit: Anisah Muhammad

Donation cap lifted on Georgia foster care tax credit program

Credit: Anisah Muhammad

Donation cap lifted on Georgia foster care tax credit program

Credit: TNS

Delta Detroit-to-Amsterdam flight diverts to JFK over spoiled food
The Latest

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

What’s filming in Georgia in July 2024?
BRIEFS: SCAD TVfest True Crime Day July 12; ‘The Big Door Prize’ canceled
Rialto’s 2024-25 concert schedule: Tower of Power, Dee Bridgewater, säje
Featured

Credit: NYT

Parts of Fulton County Trump case could be gutted by Supreme Court immunity decision
Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular