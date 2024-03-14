2024 Mable House concert series includes Stephanie Mills, KRS-One, Dru Hill

The 2024 Mable House Barnes Ampitheatre in Mableton is chockful of nostalgia R&B, smooth jazz and hip-hop acts largely from the 1980s to the 2000s, heavily targeting older millennials and the Gen X crowd.
The venue, which opened in 2002 and accommodates about 2,500 people including tables, seats and lawn, has announced 19 concerts with more to come, according to Robert Edwards, general manager for the amphitheater the past 15 years. Tickets for 18 of those concerts booked through Royal Entertainment are in pre-sale mode at Ticketmaster.com.
There are old-school R&B crooners like Stephanie Mills and Jeffrey Osborne and funk bands such as Confunkshun, the Average White Band and Midnight Star. More recent R&B singers such as Tamar Braxton, Will Downing and Musiq Soulchild will also perform.
The early hip-hop era is represented by the likes of KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, Rakim, Chubb Rock and Doug E. Fresh while 2000s acts will appear including Scarface, Juvenile and Ying Yang Twins. Jazz lovers will embrace After 7, Boney James, Brian Culbertson and Gregory Porter.
Jeremy Hill, who handles promotions for Royal and has been working with Mable House since 2018, said about 85% of the shows sell out at Mable House.
“Atlanta is one of the top three urban markets for concerts in the country along with Detroit and D.C.,” Hill said.
Here are the details of the current concert slate:
Saturday, May 4: Will Downing and Chrisette Michelle
Saturday, May 11: Confunkshun, Atlantic Starr, The Original Lakeside
Saturday, May 18: Juvenile, Bun B, DJ Quik, Ying Yang Twins
Saturday, May 25: Boney James and Pieces of a Dream
Sunday, May 26: Tamar Braxton and Silk
Friday, May 31: Brian Culbertson and Eric Darius
Sunday, June 9: Gregory Porter and Najee
Saturday, June 15: Jeffrey Osborne and After 7
Saturday, June 22: Lalah Hathaway and Eric Roberson
Saturday, June 29: Midnight Starr, SOS Band, Miki Howard, Glenn Jones
Saturday, July 6: KRS One, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, MR Cheeks, Nice & Smooth
Saturday, July 13: Dru Hill and Montell Jordan
Saturday, July 20: Black Violin
Saturday, August 3: Stephanie Mills and The Whispers
Saturday, August 10: Scarface, 8 Ball & MJG, Too Short, Trick Daddy, Nappy Roots
Saturday, August 17: Musiq Soulchild and Raheem Devaughn
Sunday, August 18: Average White Band
Saturday, August 31: Russell Thompkins JR. & Stylistics
Sunday, Sept. 1: Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, EPMD, Chubb Rock
About the Author