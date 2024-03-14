Georgia Entertainment Scene

2024 Mable House concert series includes Stephanie Mills, KRS-One, Dru Hill

Others slated to appear: Jeffrey Osborne, Tamar Braxton, Doug E. Fresh, Will Downing.
The Mable House Barnes Amphitheater 2024 summer concert schedule includes Stephanie Mills and Dru Hill. AJC FILE PHOTO/PUBLICITY PHOTO

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO/PUBLICITY PHOTO

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO/PUBLICITY PHOTO

The Mable House Barnes Amphitheater 2024 summer concert schedule includes Stephanie Mills and Dru Hill. AJC FILE PHOTO/PUBLICITY PHOTO
By
15 minutes ago

The 2024 Mable House Barnes Ampitheatre in Mableton is chockful of nostalgia R&B, smooth jazz and hip-hop acts largely from the 1980s to the 2000s, heavily targeting older millennials and the Gen X crowd.

The venue, which opened in 2002 and accommodates about 2,500 people including tables, seats and lawn, has announced 19 concerts with more to come, according to Robert Edwards, general manager for the amphitheater the past 15 years. Tickets for 18 of those concerts booked through Royal Entertainment are in pre-sale mode at Ticketmaster.com.

There are old-school R&B crooners like Stephanie Mills and Jeffrey Osborne and funk bands such as Confunkshun, the Average White Band and Midnight Star. More recent R&B singers such as Tamar Braxton, Will Downing and Musiq Soulchild will also perform.

The early hip-hop era is represented by the likes of KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, Rakim, Chubb Rock and Doug E. Fresh while 2000s acts will appear including Scarface, Juvenile and Ying Yang Twins. Jazz lovers will embrace After 7, Boney James, Brian Culbertson and Gregory Porter.

Jeremy Hill, who handles promotions for Royal and has been working with Mable House since 2018, said about 85% of the shows sell out at Mable House.

“Atlanta is one of the top three urban markets for concerts in the country along with Detroit and D.C.,” Hill said.

Here are the details of the current concert slate:

Saturday, May 4: Will Downing and Chrisette Michelle

Saturday, May 11: Confunkshun, Atlantic Starr, The Original Lakeside

Saturday, May 18: Juvenile, Bun B, DJ Quik, Ying Yang Twins

Saturday, May 25: Boney James and Pieces of a Dream

Sunday, May 26: Tamar Braxton and Silk

Friday, May 31: Brian Culbertson and Eric Darius

Sunday, June 9: Gregory Porter and Najee

Saturday, June 15: Jeffrey Osborne and After 7

Saturday, June 22: Lalah Hathaway and Eric Roberson

Saturday, June 29: Midnight Starr, SOS Band, Miki Howard, Glenn Jones

Saturday, July 6: KRS One, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, MR Cheeks, Nice & Smooth

Saturday, July 13: Dru Hill and Montell Jordan

Saturday, July 20: Black Violin

Saturday, August 3: Stephanie Mills and The Whispers

Saturday, August 10: Scarface, 8 Ball & MJG, Too Short, Trick Daddy, Nappy Roots

Saturday, August 17: Musiq Soulchild and Raheem Devaughn

Sunday, August 18: Average White Band

Saturday, August 31: Russell Thompkins JR. & Stylistics

Sunday, Sept. 1: Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, EPMD, Chubb Rock

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Falcons under investigation for tampering in signing of Kirk Cousins 3h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton judge again rejects Harrison Floyd’s motion to dismiss charges
23m ago

Credit: cus

Decelerating growth continues at year’s start in metro Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Over 6,000 Georgia Dems cast blank ballots in apparent slap at Biden on Israel
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Over 6,000 Georgia Dems cast blank ballots in apparent slap at Biden on Israel
2h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Instagram posts of decapitated baby lead to ruling against autopsy doctor
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: YURI HASEGAWA/CBS

Two Atlanta couples, the Clarks and Gardners, on ‘Amazing Race’ season 35
Taylor Dayne, back from colon cancer, tells it from the heart
Kevin Hart doing his third stand-up theater show in Atlanta in six weeks
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2024
8h ago
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show
Mark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do