2024 Mable House concert series includes Stephanie Mills, KRS-One, Dru Hill

The 2024 Mable House Barnes Ampitheatre in Mableton is chockful of nostalgia R&B, smooth jazz and hip-hop acts largely from the 1980s to the 2000s, heavily targeting older millennials and the Gen X crowd.

The venue, which opened in 2002 and accommodates about 2,500 people including tables, seats and lawn, has announced 19 concerts with more to come, according to Robert Edwards, general manager for the amphitheater the past 15 years. Tickets for 18 of those concerts booked through Royal Entertainment are in pre-sale mode at Ticketmaster.com.

There are old-school R&B crooners like Stephanie Mills and Jeffrey Osborne and funk bands such as Confunkshun, the Average White Band and Midnight Star. More recent R&B singers such as Tamar Braxton, Will Downing and Musiq Soulchild will also perform.

The early hip-hop era is represented by the likes of KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, Rakim, Chubb Rock and Doug E. Fresh while 2000s acts will appear including Scarface, Juvenile and Ying Yang Twins. Jazz lovers will embrace After 7, Boney James, Brian Culbertson and Gregory Porter.

Jeremy Hill, who handles promotions for Royal and has been working with Mable House since 2018, said about 85% of the shows sell out at Mable House.

“Atlanta is one of the top three urban markets for concerts in the country along with Detroit and D.C.,” Hill said.

Here are the details of the current concert slate:

Saturday, May 4: Will Downing and Chrisette Michelle

Saturday, May 11: Confunkshun, Atlantic Starr, The Original Lakeside

Saturday, May 18: Juvenile, Bun B, DJ Quik, Ying Yang Twins

Saturday, May 25: Boney James and Pieces of a Dream

Sunday, May 26: Tamar Braxton and Silk

Friday, May 31: Brian Culbertson and Eric Darius

Sunday, June 9: Gregory Porter and Najee

Saturday, June 15: Jeffrey Osborne and After 7

Saturday, June 22: Lalah Hathaway and Eric Roberson

Saturday, June 29: Midnight Starr, SOS Band, Miki Howard, Glenn Jones

Saturday, July 6: KRS One, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, MR Cheeks, Nice & Smooth

Saturday, July 13: Dru Hill and Montell Jordan

Saturday, July 20: Black Violin

Saturday, August 3: Stephanie Mills and The Whispers

Saturday, August 10: Scarface, 8 Ball & MJG, Too Short, Trick Daddy, Nappy Roots

Saturday, August 17: Musiq Soulchild and Raheem Devaughn

Sunday, August 18: Average White Band

Saturday, August 31: Russell Thompkins JR. & Stylistics

Sunday, Sept. 1: Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, EPMD, Chubb Rock