10 of our favorite metro Atlanta baked goods

Read moreAbout the AuthorGeorge MathisGeorge Mathis has worked in the AJC newsroom since 1999 in a variety of roles including local news editor, blogger and columnist. Editors' PicksCredit: Alex Brandon/APThe Jolt: Poll shows DeSantis fares better than Trump against Biden in Georgia4h agoCredit: APHAPPENING TODAY: Kemp to sign law to change Georgia ACA health plan shopping3h agoKrystal Restaurants bought for second time since 20195h agoCredit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJCBlack-owned tech firm Greenwood acquires digital banking rival3h agoCredit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJCBlack-owned tech firm Greenwood acquires digital banking rival3h agoCredit: Ben GrayBrisk temps, teary goodbyes as hiker embarks on entire Appalachian Trail2h agoThe LatestAJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta3h agoStock Up: 3 things you can pick up at a grocery store19h agoThe ultimate guide to Atlanta pizzaFeaturedWhen will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft