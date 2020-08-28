Dance performances return online, outdoors

Dance Canvas. Under the rusted steel beams of the Atlanta Contemporary Art Center’s outdoor pavilion, a diverse array of choreographers will share work created in conjunction with the art institution’s first Dance Canvas choreographic residency. The residency has given artists a platform to create and show works that respond to the COVID-19 shutdown while addressing issues of racism and inequality. As part of the project, artists will be featured on Dance Canvas’ online “Choreo Chat” series. Xerophile, a local film production studio, is making a documentary about the residency, slated for completion later this year. (Live and online performances Sept. 25-27, times and ticket prices TBA. 535 Means St. NW, Atlanta. atlanta contemporary.org)

‘Long Ago and Only Once.’ Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre had planned to give Ana Maria Lucaciu’s dance theater work “Long Ago and Only Once” its world premiere in May. Because of the pandemic, it was postponed until fall. Now it’s getting its debut in a more intimate video format to be viewed online. Lucaciu, who has danced with many top-level companies and worked with several renowned choreographers, uses clowning techniques to imbue characters with pathos and humor. It’s fitting then that “Long Ago and Only Once” explores the idea of waiting “for something to be completed,” said Lucaciu, “whether it’s a movement, a joke, a sentence, a fact, a personal story. There is inherent conflict for us as an audience when the punch line is being suspended.” (Online Oct. 23-Nov. 21. $35, $50 VIP package with artist talk-back over Zoom. terminus-serenbe.com)