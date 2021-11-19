Let there be light for Hanukkah

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

The General Muir, with locations at Emory Point and City Springs in Sandy Springs, always has many traditional Jewish dishes on its menu including chopped liver noshes and matzoh ball soup, but it has a holiday catering menu with such items as a Lower East Side platter, bagel & schmear platter, latkes, Five Salads of Bubbe platter and black and white cookies.

Hanukkah (or Chanukah) is an eight-day celebration, from Nov. 28 through Dec. 6, that celebrates the rededication of a temple that was desecrated in the second century BC. A candle was lit and instead of burning for the expected one day, it burned for eight. It is because of the light for eight days that families light a menorah, one candle for each day.

“One of the things I really love about Hanukkah is that it’s all about having family and friends over. It’s not a High Holiday; it’s an opportunity to celebrate with friends and family and create memories,” says Chef Todd Ginsberg, one of the owners of The General Muir.

“Anything cooked in grease and fat is perfect for Hanukkah even though your house smells like McDonald’s for days,” says Ginsberg. “Obviously you have doughnuts and latkes but we have a very traditional dinner with meatball soup, challah and then I do a brisket where I try to recreate the flavor of my mother’s brisket. I call her every time and I know she puts in beer and ketchup but I add red wine, prunes, tomatoes.”

The annual holiday show, “Invasion: Christmas Carol” at Dad’s Garage, an improv theatre company, will feature a special Hanukkah-themed show. In the show, the actors perform the scripted “Christmas Carol” but the twist is that a new character is introduced, forcing the actors to change the script and improvise to integrate the character into the play. In the Hanukkah show, the “Invader” (or introduced character) will bring elements of Judaism and Hanukkah into the performance. Find more on the show at dadsgarage.com.

Several synagogues are hosting Hanukkah celebrations open to the general public. Among the celebrations that welcome the general public are:

The Ahavath Achim Synagogue is hosting “Sparks of Light.” Enjoy food and crafts, dreidel hunt and fireworks. on Dec. 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Congregation Beth Tefillah is hosting “Chanukah on Ice.” The event will take place at the Center Ice Arena on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Chabad Intown has several celebrations:

Virginia Highland — Hanukkah celebration with music, pre-packaged Hanukkah treats, dreidels, live entertainment and a menorah lighting with the wider VaHi community.

Atlantic Station — Gather on the Atlantic Green to celebrate Hanukkah.

Ponce City Market — Join in the fun with music, food, drinks, children’s activities, live entertainment and a traditional menorah lighting ceremony on the Yard.

Decatur — Join Chabad in celebrating with a menorah lighting with music, entertainment, dreidels, doughnuts, hot latkes and crafts for kids.

Kesher Torah Synagogue is having a Hanukkah celebration with a lighting of the menorah, dinner, drinks and plenty of children’s activities. 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 18.

Chabad Kennesaw is hosting the “Acworth Menorah Lighting.” The event takes place Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m.

Beth Shalom hosts the “Annual Hanukkah Party” on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.