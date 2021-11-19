Let there be light for Hanukkah

BreakingNews
By Mary Welch, For the AJC
Updated 19 minutes ago
You don’t have to be Jewish to attend these Hanukkah celebrations in and around Atlanta.

“Hanukkah is a moment where we get to share not only our pride in being Jewish, but the notion of a season of light. It’s adding more light to our own lives by celebrating with family or adding light through the light of justice and making our world more peaceful and equitable,” says Lydia Medwin, a rabbi at The Temple, which was established in 1860 for German Jewish immigrants. “We want to share the miracle of light during the season. Not just for our own people but for everyone, and we’re proud to do it on The Temple’s front lawn.”

Rabbi Eliyahu Schusterman of Chabad Intown agrees that you don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy a Hanukkah celebration.

“We have a lot of stuff going on,” he says. “It’s a holiday that has a very universal message that people can identify with. It speaks to the real values of our country — people having the right to celebrate their lives and traditions and do it comfortably without persecution. The holiday celebrates standing up to tyranny and being able to live their lives with freedom and consistent with the values and traditions. That’s what our country is all about and what makes us unique, the ability to live freely and express ourselves whether it’s our religion, philosophy, attitudes, politics.”

Adding, “It’s a joyous holiday that carries a positive universal message. It’s fun and people don’t mind eating doughnuts and latkes.”

Ah yes … food. Hanukkah is a celebration and several restaurants around town are offering special Hanukkah take-out to make it easier when family and friends come. Aziza is offering a meal kit for a family-style meal for six.

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

The General Muir, with locations at Emory Point and City Springs in Sandy Springs, always has many traditional Jewish dishes on its menu including chopped liver noshes and matzoh ball soup, but it has a holiday catering menu with such items as a Lower East Side platter, bagel & schmear platter, latkes, Five Salads of Bubbe platter and black and white cookies.

Hanukkah (or Chanukah) is an eight-day celebration, from Nov. 28 through Dec. 6, that celebrates the rededication of a temple that was desecrated in the second century BC. A candle was lit and instead of burning for the expected one day, it burned for eight. It is because of the light for eight days that families light a menorah, one candle for each day.

“One of the things I really love about Hanukkah is that it’s all about having family and friends over. It’s not a High Holiday; it’s an opportunity to celebrate with friends and family and create memories,” says Chef Todd Ginsberg, one of the owners of The General Muir.

“Anything cooked in grease and fat is perfect for Hanukkah even though your house smells like McDonald’s for days,” says Ginsberg. “Obviously you have doughnuts and latkes but we have a very traditional dinner with meatball soup, challah and then I do a brisket where I try to recreate the flavor of my mother’s brisket. I call her every time and I know she puts in beer and ketchup but I add red wine, prunes, tomatoes.”

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

The annual holiday show, “Invasion: Christmas Carol” at Dad’s Garage, an improv theatre company, will feature a special Hanukkah-themed show. In the show, the actors perform the scripted “Christmas Carol” but the twist is that a new character is introduced, forcing the actors to change the script and improvise to integrate the character into the play. In the Hanukkah show, the “Invader” (or introduced character) will bring elements of Judaism and Hanukkah into the performance. Find more on the show at dadsgarage.com.

Several synagogues are hosting Hanukkah celebrations open to the general public. Among the celebrations that welcome the general public are:

The Ahavath Achim Synagogue is hosting “Sparks of Light.” Enjoy food and crafts, dreidel hunt and fireworks. on Dec. 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Congregation Beth Tefillah is hosting “Chanukah on Ice.” The event will take place at the Center Ice Arena on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Credit: Chris Hunt

Credit: Chris Hunt

Chabad Intown has several celebrations:

  • Virginia Highland — Hanukkah celebration with music, pre-packaged Hanukkah treats, dreidels, live entertainment and a menorah lighting with the wider VaHi community.
  • Atlantic Station — Gather on the Atlantic Green to celebrate Hanukkah.
  • Ponce City Market Join in the fun with music, food, drinks, children’s activities, live entertainment and a traditional menorah lighting ceremony on the Yard.
  • Decatur Join Chabad in celebrating with a menorah lighting with music, entertainment, dreidels, doughnuts, hot latkes and crafts for kids.

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Kesher Torah Synagogue is having a Hanukkah celebration with a lighting of the menorah, dinner, drinks and plenty of children’s activities. 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 18.

Chabad Kennesaw is hosting the “Acworth Menorah Lighting.” The event takes place Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m.

Beth Shalom hosts the “Annual Hanukkah Party” on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Mary Welch
