Arts and Culture

Meghan Trainor takes out an AJC ad to thank T-Pain for new single

“I’m forever grateful to you.”
Meghan Trainor thanked T-Pain in an AJC newspaper advertisement on March 15, 2024. The pair collaborated on Trainor's recent single "Been Like This". Credits: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, AJC File

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Meghan Trainor thanked T-Pain in an AJC newspaper advertisement on March 15, 2024. The pair collaborated on Trainor's recent single "Been Like This". Credits: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, AJC File
By
15 minutes ago

When it comes to her fandom for hip-hop legend T-Pain, Meghan Trainor wants the world to know that she’s “Been Like This.”

Last week, the pop superstar took out a full-page advertisement in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, to thank the Atlanta-based rapper for collaborating with her on her new song, “Been Like This.”

“The first time I heard your music, I knew I had found my favorite artist of all-time,” she wrote in the ad. “Your musicality and lyrics blew my mind. Rhyming ‘Wisconsin’ with ‘mansion’ is expert-level songwriting, and it motivated me to no end.”

Meghan Trainor's ad from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday, March 15.

Credit: AJC file

icon to expand image

Credit: AJC file

She went on to write: “Thank you for changing the game and how songs are made. Thank you for being the kindest, most humble hero.”

Today, T-Pain posted a video of the advertisement on his social media pages.

“This is the craziest [expletive] that anyone has ever done, period,” he said in the video, expressing his excitement for the ad. And, as you can tell from that quote, the post below contains lots of strong language.

“Been Like This,” a bouncy track with groovy horns, dropped last Thursday. It’s the first single from Trainor’s upcoming album “Timeless,” which arrives in June.

On her “Workin’ On It” podcast, which she hosts with her brother Ryan and husband Daryl Sabara, Trainor said T-Pain is one of the nicest artists she’s met, and working with him is something special. “I’ve been manifesting this for 20 years,” she said.

Last year, Sabara surprised her with T-Pain for her 30th birthday. “Thank you for bringing me my favorite man of all-times,” she said about the surprise.

Related

Atlanta’s T-Pain is throwing a barbecue, and you may be invited

About the Author

Follow DeAsia Sutgrey on twitter

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia’s nurse shortage hasn’t improved but could get worse 1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Spalding High football coach indicted on murder charges in Maryland
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

BREAKING
Geoff Duncan passes on No Labels presidential bid
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Metro Atlanta gas prices springing up as usual ahead of spring break
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Metro Atlanta gas prices springing up as usual ahead of spring break
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Laken Riley’s father calls her his ‘angel’ in TV interview
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Spelman Glee Club performs in Krog Street Tunnel, honors its rich history
Novelist Mary Kay Andrews reveals her ‘fairy godmother’ to Monica Pearson
Usher comes home ‘to the A’
Featured

How and when to cover plants during cold weather
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
If you don’t get Georgia pre-K slot in district lottery, here’s what to do
10h ago