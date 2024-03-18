Meghan Trainor takes out an AJC ad to thank T-Pain for new single

Credit: AJC file Credit: AJC file

She went on to write: “Thank you for changing the game and how songs are made. Thank you for being the kindest, most humble hero.”

Today, T-Pain posted a video of the advertisement on his social media pages.

“This is the craziest [expletive] that anyone has ever done, period,” he said in the video, expressing his excitement for the ad. And, as you can tell from that quote, the post below contains lots of strong language.

“Been Like This,” a bouncy track with groovy horns, dropped last Thursday. It’s the first single from Trainor’s upcoming album “Timeless,” which arrives in June.

On her “Workin’ On It” podcast, which she hosts with her brother Ryan and husband Daryl Sabara, Trainor said T-Pain is one of the nicest artists she’s met, and working with him is something special. “I’ve been manifesting this for 20 years,” she said.

Last year, Sabara surprised her with T-Pain for her 30th birthday. “Thank you for bringing me my favorite man of all-times,” she said about the surprise.