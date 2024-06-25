Drummer Kenny Aronoff hosts drum workshop, masterclass at Guitar Center in Atlanta

“This show is about realizing your purpose in life,” he said.

“It’s also about knowing how to connect and communicate with people, being innovative and creative, and finding solutions to problems.”

Coming back to Atlanta is always special to Aronoff. He first visited the city in 1982 when Mellencamp was on tour as the opening act for rock band Heart.

Three years later, Aronoff’s parents relocated from his hometown, Springfield, Massachusetts, to Roswell, where they stayed for 15 years.

Actively touring and recording throughout his career with Georgia-based acts like Indigo Girls, Billy Pilgrim, Allgood, Chuck Leavell and R.E.M., Aronoff says he doesn’t consider Atlanta his second home, but it’s still a significant part of his journey.

“It became more than a place where I just came through to play rock concerts,” Aronoff said.

“It was part of the Aronoff family as one of our destinations. Atlanta was a cool place and a center for creativity for me.”

Aronoff hosts “The Kenny Aronoff Sessions,” his podcast on YouTube featuring interviews with musicians and entertainers he’s worked, toured and recorded with about their professional journeys. No drummers or percussionists have been featured on the digital series yet.

Premiering May 11, 2023, “The Kenny Aronoff Sessions” is produced at Uncommon Studios, Aronoff’s state-of-the-art recording studio in Los Angeles.

The percussionist says his conversations with each guest are relatable because everyone made sacrifices to become successful.

“They know I’ve experienced in my own way what they’ve experienced,” Aronoff said.

“These are people who never stopped learning, moving forward and trying. I want people to realize how special these people are.”

A self-taught musician, Aronoff got his start as an understudy to members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Aronoff, a timpani player, decided to pass on performing in symphony orchestras to play drums for rock and pop bands.

In 1980, Aronoff joined Mellencamp’s band, regularly rehearsing 10 hours a day five days a week. The musician played on the Grammy-winning singer’s hits like “Hurts So Good,” Jack and Diane,” and “Pink Houses.”

Aronoff performed with Mellencamp for 17 years. He says he learned how to have a strong work ethic.

Mellencamp “was extremely disciplined, hard on himself and his band” he said. “There was no hand holding or coddling, and I had to prove myself to be great. His delivery wasn’t always perfect but I played some of the greatest music I’ve ever done.”

By the mid-1980s, Aronoff’s powerful style of drumming in Mellencamp’s band led to him becoming a sought-after session and touring musician for artists like Mick Jagger, Bob Dylan, B.B. King, Joe Satriani, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Celine Dion and the Smashing Pumpkins.

Aronoff played drums on hits like Jon Bon Jovi’s “Blaze of Glory” and Meat Loaf’s “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

He says his demand was so high, he had instruments set up in studios and rehearsal halls all over the world.

“I had drums in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, Indiana, Japan and Germany because people were flying me all over the world to make records,” he said.

Aronoff says playing drums for popular artists is about “beat, timing, groove, creativity and being selfless.”

“I motivate the room and save [recording] sessions with my positive energy,” Aronoff said.

“It’s not about me. It’s about we. I’m a musician that plays drums and asks what I can do to get that song on the radio and become a number one hit.”

In 1995, Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman/songwriter John Fogerty invited Aronoff to become his touring drummer.

Working with Fogerty for 29 years, Aronoff credits the “Proud Mary” and “Centerfield” songwriter’s attention-to-detail and perfectionism for helping him understand showmanship.

“We’d do anywhere from three-to-six-hour soundchecks before a show,” Aronoff said.

In 2012, Aronoff opened Uncommon Studios after noticing staggering record sales and recording budgets from record companies evaporating.

He continued expanding his empire into public speaking, owning coffee and wine. In September 2020, he published his memoir, “Sex, Drums and Rock ‘n’ Roll: The Hardest Hitting Man in Show Business.”

Aronoff, a regular host on AXS TV music countdown shows, says longevity and staying relevant in music results from being able to pivot.

“In any business, you either adapt or die,” Aronoff said.

“I’m constantly branching out. Nobody is born a success and success doesn’t just fall in your lap. If you do nothing, you get nothing.”

Aronoff, 71, says his success as a musician is the result of him finding his passion and being dedicated to his craft.

“I followed my heart by committing to being a drummer,” he said.

“It’s how I continue to sound great and keep my greatness going. Once you figure that out, you will be unstoppable, undeniable and completely authentic.”

DRUM SESSIONS

6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27. Free; register in advance. Guitar Center Atlanta. 2480 Briarcliff Road NE, #13, Atlanta. 404-320-7253. guitarcenter.com/Kenny-Aronoff-Tama-Drum-Sessions.gc