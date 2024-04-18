Arts and Culture

Ashanti confirms pregnancy with Nelly, announces engagement

Nelly and Ashanti backstage at the BET Awards on Tuesday June 24, 2008 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nelly and Ashanti backstage at the BET Awards on Tuesday June 24, 2008 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)
By
31 minutes ago

Ashanti and Nelly are expecting a baby.

On Wednesday, Ashanti confirmed the news in an exclusive statement to Essence. She also revealed that the couple are engaged.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” she told the magazine. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

The pair, who previously dated from 2003-2013, rekindled their romance last year. In an episode of Rasheeda’s “Boss Moves” last fall, Nelly told the “Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta” star more details about their relationship:

“We cool again,” the St. Louis rapper said. “I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that was, like, I don’t think planned. I think we both was pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more.”

This will be Ashanti’s first child and Nelly’s fifth. He has two children, Cornell Haynes III and Chanelle Haynes, from a previous relationship. He adopted his niece and nephew, Shawn and Sydney Thomas, after his sister died from leukemia in 2005.

It’s unclear when Ashanti and Nelly’s baby is due.

About the Author

Follow DeAsia Sutgrey on twitter

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

Editors' Picks

Elected during Nixon era, when gas was 39 cents, Georgia sheriff hangs up badge after 52...

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

INVESTIGATION
Atlanta movie executive shared racist, antisemitic sentiments in texts

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

They bought 10 blocks of South Downtown Atlanta. Here’s their game plan

Credit: Courtesy photo

Why are these longtime conservatives in Oconee County running as Democrats?

Credit: Courtesy photo

Why are these longtime conservatives in Oconee County running as Democrats?

Credit: AP

Hawks run out of gas, are eliminated by Bulls in Play-In Tournament
The Latest

Credit: Boominati Worldwide/Republic Records

Amid rap beef, Future and Metro Boomin announce tour that includes Atlanta stop
Atlanta producer Carlos King takes his love for reality TV on the road
Reesa Teesa speaks on TikTok journey, next steps at Clark Atlanta’s CultureCon
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Amid widespread delays, Atlanta’s post office customers say trust eroding
Sugar cravings could be caused by loneliness, study finds
Cobb County Superior Court clerk candidates to debate in forum