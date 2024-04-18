Ashanti confirms pregnancy with Nelly, announces engagement

The pair, who previously dated from 2003-2013, rekindled their romance last year. In an episode of Rasheeda’s “Boss Moves” last fall, Nelly told the “Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta” star more details about their relationship:

“We cool again,” the St. Louis rapper said. “I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that was, like, I don’t think planned. I think we both was pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more.”

This will be Ashanti’s first child and Nelly’s fifth. He has two children, Cornell Haynes III and Chanelle Haynes, from a previous relationship. He adopted his niece and nephew, Shawn and Sydney Thomas, after his sister died from leukemia in 2005.

It’s unclear when Ashanti and Nelly’s baby is due.