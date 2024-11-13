‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers stolen by ex-mobster could fetch $1M at auction

Follow the yellow brick road to Heritage Auctions and you might own a piece of iconic cinema history. A pair of ruby slippers once worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 classic “The Wizard of Oz” is set to make history at auction. Current bids are already topping $800,000, and the final bid is expected to fetch more than $1 million by the time the sale closes, according to Reader’s Digest.

Listed on the auction’s website as the “Holy Grail of Hollywood Memorabilia,” this legendary artifact has a backstory. Stolen more than a decade ago from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids by ex-mobster Terry Jon Martin — who believed the slippers held actual rubies — they were recovered in a 2018 sting operation. The FBI values the slippers at $3.5 million, cementing their place as one of the most valuable pieces of Hollywood history.

These slippers are one of several pairs created for the film by MGM costume designer Gilbert Adrian, according to Heritage Auctions, and are made from red silk faille and adorned with hand-sequined silk georgette.

With the excitement surrounding the upcoming “Wicked” movie, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, and the original film turning 85, the Oz universe is again capturing the public’s imagination. The auction closes on Dec. 7, so now is the chance for collectors and fans to own a piece of Hollywood history while the magic of Oz is once again in the spotlight.