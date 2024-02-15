Do you want to know about fun activities happening around metro Atlanta? What about estate planning and asset protection? Then you should join The Atlanta-Journal Constitution for a fun and informative event on aging well in Atlanta.

The AJC is committed to facilitating conversations on the topics important to aging in Atlanta and providing you with resources to live your best life. As we continue our ninth year producing content focused on subjects of specific interest to the 55+ community, we’re looking forward to seeing you 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 11 at Georgia International Convention Center. Kroger is our presenting sponsor.

Register now for free and you can see local experts cover all the hot topics. Doors open promptly at 10:30 a.m.