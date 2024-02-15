BreakingNews
Aging in Atlanta

Register now: Next Aging in Atlanta event is coming March 11

Join us at Georgia International Convention Center for conversations on topics important to older Atlantans

By
31 minutes ago

Do you want to know about fun activities happening around metro Atlanta? What about estate planning and asset protection? Then you should join The Atlanta-Journal Constitution for a fun and informative event on aging well in Atlanta.

The AJC is committed to facilitating conversations on the topics important to aging in Atlanta and providing you with resources to live your best life. As we continue our ninth year producing content focused on subjects of specific interest to the 55+ community, we’re looking forward to seeing you 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 11 at Georgia International Convention Center. Kroger is our presenting sponsor.

Register now for free and you can see local experts cover all the hot topics. Doors open promptly at 10:30 a.m.

Panelists include Erin Webb, PharmD., health and wellness pharmacy practice coordinator for Kroger Atlanta Division; and returning panelist Shannon Pawley, J.D., LL.M., attorney & CEO at the Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm. Stay tuned for other panelists who will share their insights at the event.

Topics will include fun events around town, asset protection and staying healthy.

We’re hosting quarterly events across metro Atlanta this year — and you don’t want to miss what we have in store. Plus, lunch will be served, and parking is free thanks to our generous sponsors.

To register, visit ajc.com/agingevents, where you can view the schedule.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Aging in Atlanta March event

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Monday, March 11

Georgia International Convention Center: 2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park

About the Author

Kiersten Willis is a native advertising specialist for the revenue content team with the AJC. Responsible for helping to fulfill sponsorships, she also works on advertorial content and manages the Aging in Atlanta special print section. She's a graduate of the University of Georgia.