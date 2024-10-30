Tuesday, Oct. 29 marked the last of the AJC’s quarterly Aging in Atlanta community events for 2024. The event was held at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Kroger was the presenting sponsor for the sold-out experience, at which attendees learned about estate planning, vaccines, maintaining mental health and more.

As attendees enjoyed lunch, host Kim Yates engaged them in a Q&A session. Participants also won door prizes such as gift cards, journals and gift bags.

Kroger, Kaiser Permanente, the Estate and Asset Protection Law Firm, Georgia Relay, Georgia Safe Retirement Planners, Jewish Home Life, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution held one-on-one chats before the panel discussion. Attendees also participated in a passport game at the Partners Pop Up where they were able to exchange a card with at least four stamps for a door prize ticket. Also on site were Kaiser Permanente’s Mobile Health Vehicle and a 360° photobooth by ICU Experience.

Panelists included Fiona Baldwin, MD, physician in family medicine, at the Southeast Permanente Medical Group; Shannon Pawley, J.D., LL.M., attorney and CEO at the Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm; and Erin Webb, Pharm. D., Kroger Pharmacy Manager, Atlanta Division.

Baldwin discussed how diets can help older adults age well and ideas for boosting regular physical activity. She also talked about warning signs that memory loss isn’t normal, when to know that it’s time to see a geriatric clinician, and tips on how to keep the romance alive.

Pawley discussed the difference between wills and trusts and the benefits of the latter. She also explained financial and health care powers of attorney, and how estate planning can have tax benefits and impact long-term care.

Webb talked about vaccines older adults should be up to date on, common drug interactions to avoid, and safe options for pain management. She also discussed how pharmacists can help older adults keep up with their medications, shelf lives for medications, and mistakes to avoid when taking them.

For additional information about staying active, healthy living and more, look for Aging in Atlanta special sections in print and ePaper Sunday editions of the AJC. The next special section is coming Nov. 3.