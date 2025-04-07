Butterflies are a canvas of splendor. Often symbolic of hope, change, renewal, and joy, over 160 species can be found in the Peach State according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

There are several places to observe butterflies including Douglas County Butterfly Trail, Atlanta Botanical Garden, Oakland Cemetery and Callaway Gardens. To engage often with these delightful creatures, consider planting a butterfly garden.

A love of butterflies: Tips for creating a haven

Douglas County Master Gardener Extension volunteer Marjorie Stansel grew up on a farm in Bartow County and spent most of her life outdoors.

“I love anything that blooms or survives in nature,” she told the AJC.

Stansel is a founding member of the The Douglas County Butterfly Trail, which is registered with the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail. Stansel said the best time to plant is after the last frost, typically around April 15.

Credit: Courtesy of Marjorie Stansel with Douglas County Butterfly Trail Credit: Courtesy of Marjorie Stansel with Douglas County Butterfly Trail

Before planting your garden, Stansel recommended creating a plan:

Decide the species you want to attract. Make a list of plants that will support them. Select a space where there is full sun. Till the soil and add compost. Create a design based on the shape of your garden, with taller plants near the back or middle.

Milkweed, also known as butterfly weed, is an essential host plant, and the only host plant for monarch butterflies.

“Butterflies like bright colors and tend to see things in groups,” Stansel said. “So, use a variety of perennials, even shrubs in varying sizes. When the tulip poplar starts getting its leaves the (native) Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterflies are going to emerge from their chrysalis and start looking for nectar plants.”

Credit: Marjorie Stansel welcoming the Eastern Tiger Swallowtails at Banning Mills Credit: Marjorie Stansel welcoming the Eastern Tiger Swallowtails at Banning Mills

Many plants attract butterflies, however, some provide better sources of nutrients than others. According to Garden Design, gardeners should select plants that will support the butterfly life cycle. That means planting flowers that provide food that adult butterflies can convert to energy and nourishment for caterpillars.

Credit: Courtesy of Janna Rhodes of Oakland Cemetery Credit: Courtesy of Janna Rhodes of Oakland Cemetery

Building an attractive garden

Georgia is known for its red clay, which can stifle growth. Oakland Cemetery gardens technician Janna Rhoden recommends using 89 Stone gravel along with compost to help aerate the soil.

“I do not put a plant in the ground without adding some sort of nutrient,” she said. “I like to have pollinators in my vegetable garden to protect my crop. I want to invite the birds, bees and butterflies.”

Pesticides discourage butterfly presence, and a container butterfly garden is also an option.

“The more variety you have in your garden, the greater the tendency to attract winged creatures,” Rhoden said.

Butterfly gardens don’t have to be perfect, either.

“Just focus on creating a happy, joyful place that will attract pollinators.”