BreakingNews
Norfolk Southern replaces chief operating officer
Aging in Atlanta

3 unexpected signs you’re at risk for memory mishaps

Even your mouth can impact your brain

By
32 minutes ago

As we age, concerns about brain health often take center stage. Recent research, highlighted in AARP, suggests the keys to maintaining sharp cognition extend beyond traditional brain-focused approaches.

“What’s becoming better appreciated is that the risk of developing brain diseases is linked to the health of the (other) organs,” said Dr. Constantino Ladecola, a neurologist at Weill Cornell Medicine. “The whole story is not the brain.”

ExploreNutrition and Alzheimer’s disease may be linked, study finds

The intricate relationship between various bodily systems and brain function is coming to light, highlighting surprising indicators that could signify heightened risks for memory problems. Here are three unexpected signs to watch out for:

Snoring

Whether you admit to snoring or not, it could signal underlying sleep apnea, a condition marked by disrupted breathing during sleep. Ladecola emphasized that untreated sleep apnea deprives the brain of oxygen, potentially paving the path for cognitive decline, AARP reported. Fortunately, devices like CPAP machines offer relief and can reduce cognitive risks associated with sleep disturbances.

Not flossing

Looking after your teeth isn’t just about a winning smile. Recent studies show a clear link between oral health and brain health. Gum disease and tooth loss are associated with brain shrinkage, particularly in the memory-related hippocampus. Additionally, gum disease increases the risk of Alzheimer’s. The correlation could be linked to chronic inflammation from mouth bacteria, which travels to the brain and contributes to dementia. Maintaining good oral hygiene is essential for both a healthy smile and a sharp mind.

Explore5 strength training workouts for men over 60

Experiencing hearing loss

Hearing loss can quietly affect your brain’s vitality. Research from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health highlights a worrying link between moderate to severe hearing loss and higher rates of dementia. On the bright side, other research shows using hearing aids can cut the risk of cognitive decline by almost half over three years.

About the Author

Avery Newmark is the Things to Do Content Producer for Access Atlanta. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery brings Atlanta to life, highlighting the exciting events and locations that make the city great. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Email: avery.newmark@accessatlanta.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia’s Medicaid work requirements costs millions, despite low enrollment

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
Norfolk Southern replaces chief operating officer
29m ago

Credit: Courtesy

OPINION: My child isn’t welcome at summer camp

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: So Clemson wants out of the ACC, too
21m ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: So Clemson wants out of the ACC, too
21m ago

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on as big music acts hit Atlanta this spring
The Latest

Fiber supplements could improve brain function in seniors, study says
3 ways to save money for people on a fixed income
Transportation fascination: Things to do with grandkids this week
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Major Cobb road closes near Dobbins base for 2 months
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta
Georgia gems: 5 unmissable stops along the Blue Ridge Mountains