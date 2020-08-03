X

VOTE: Who has the best ramen in metro Atlanta?

Ramen broth is usually made from a blend of two stocks, making it among the most complex soups. Ramen used to be considered a luxury item because it was cheaper to buy fresh noodles than instant ones. In Japan, there are at least 22 styles of ramen. Momofuku Ando invented instant ramen around 1958. The noodle length inside an instant ramen packet is 167.323 feet, or as long as three basketball courts.

By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Your choices are ramen in Cobb, Gwinnett, DeKalb and intown Atlanta

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to continuing our normal features, where appropriate, during the coronavirus outbreak. For full coverage of the outbreak in Atlanta, please check our Coronavirus News Section. We have decided to continue Best of Atlanta voting for the time being, despite social distancing. We encourage our readers to support local businesses after the authorities loosen the social distancing rules — along with supporting those businesses that offer delivery or pickup during the outbreak.

There is so much to love about ramen — noodles, broth, meat and more.

Metro Atlanta has so many ramen joints to choose from, it’s a wonder anyone could have a favorite. But you know you do.

So when the craving hits you, where do you get your oodles of noodles? This week’s Best of Atlanta poll asks: Who has the best ramen in metro Atlanta?

Here are your choices:

Don’t see your favorite ramen joint on our list? Submit a write-in nominee by emailing your pick to nancy.clanton@ajc.com by 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 5. If enough people suggest your favorite, we’ll add it to our poll.

The winner will be announced August 10.

