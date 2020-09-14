VOTING CLOSED: Who has the best Mexican food in metro Atlanta?

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to continuing our normal features, where appropriate, during the coronavirus outbreak. For full coverage of the outbreak in Atlanta, please check our Coronavirus News Section. We have decided to continue Best of Atlanta voting for the time being, despite social distancing. We encourage our readers to support local businesses after the authorities loosen the social distancing rules — along with supporting those businesses that offer delivery or pickup during the outbreak.
¡Vamos a comer!
That’s how Google translates “Let’s eat.” Thank goodness you don’t need to be fluent in Spanish in order to enjoy the bounty of delicious Mexican food metro Atlanta has to offer.
Atlanta’s diversity means you can find good Mexican food in Suwanee, on Buford Highway, in Grant Park and nearly everywhere in between. It’s not just about tacos, however; think tortas and carnitas and mole sauce.
When you’re craving Mexican, it’s not a question of whether there’s good food nearby, it’s trying to choose between the myriad options.
This week, Best of Atlanta wants to know: Who makes the best Mexican food in metro Atlanta?
Here are your choices:
It’s impossible to include — or even know about — every place in the area, so if you don’t see your favorite, submit a write-in nominee by emailing your pick to nancy.clanton@ajc.com by 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 16. If enough people suggest your favorite, we’ll add it to our poll.
The winner will be announced September 21.