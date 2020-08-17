VOTE: Who has the best fried chicken in metro Atlanta?

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to continuing our normal features, where appropriate, during the coronavirus outbreak. For full coverage of the outbreak in Atlanta, please check our Coronavirus News Section. We have decided to continue Best of Atlanta voting for the time being, despite social distancing. We encourage our readers to support local businesses after the authorities loosen the social distancing rules — along with supporting those businesses that offer delivery or pickup during the outbreak.
Fried chicken is a Southern staple. It’s at picnics and potlucks, and even tops waffles, and learning to make it just right takes practice.
But when you go out for this tasty, crispy, crunchy meal, you want to have the best, right? So this week’s Best of Atlanta asks: Who has the best fried chicken in metro Atlanta?
Don’t see your favorite on our list? Submit a write-in nominee by emailing your pick to nancy.clanton@ajc.com by 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 19. If enough people suggest your favorite, we’ll add it to our poll.
The winner will be announced August 24.